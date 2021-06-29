Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle" by Cheaya

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --(



Set in the Serengeti, this is a story of kindness, understanding and faith, giving each other a leg up when we are down and recognising that we are all one family on Earth.



At the end of the book, children can colour in the characters creating yet another aspect to this story within a story.



Aimed at anyone who wants to promote a healthy happy positive outlook on life.



"Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 46 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941656

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B094N1RDGJ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SG1

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Cheaya writes for online forums, Thrive global under the Huffington Post group, as well as wellbeing magazines and communities. She is a published author (With Love From The Universe By Grace Divine) and currently has a podcast channel for mentoring, life coaching and wellbeing topics (For Goodness Sake - Mastery In The Mayhem) on Spotify.



Cheaya has just launched her YouTube channel for sacred soundbaths, meditations and devotional expression - Angelic Symphony

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqKbiz86siU



Cheaya is a life coach and wellbeing mentor working to guide others into the fullness of life and being through love laughter and joyous understanding bringing us all home and back to the love within.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle:Set in the Serengeti, this is a story of kindness, understanding and faith, giving each other a leg up when we are down and recognising that we are all one family on Earth.At the end of the book, children can colour in the characters creating yet another aspect to this story within a story.Aimed at anyone who wants to promote a healthy happy positive outlook on life."Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 46 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941656Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B094N1RDGJAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/SG1Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorCheaya writes for online forums, Thrive global under the Huffington Post group, as well as wellbeing magazines and communities. She is a published author (With Love From The Universe By Grace Divine) and currently has a podcast channel for mentoring, life coaching and wellbeing topics (For Goodness Sake - Mastery In The Mayhem) on Spotify.Cheaya has just launched her YouTube channel for sacred soundbaths, meditations and devotional expression - Angelic Symphonywww.youtube.com/watch?v=bqKbiz86siUCheaya is a life coach and wellbeing mentor working to guide others into the fullness of life and being through love laughter and joyous understanding bringing us all home and back to the love within.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing