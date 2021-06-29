Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle" by Cheaya

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle:
Set in the Serengeti, this is a story of kindness, understanding and faith, giving each other a leg up when we are down and recognising that we are all one family on Earth.
At the end of the book, children can colour in the characters creating yet another aspect to this story within a story.
Aimed at anyone who wants to promote a healthy happy positive outlook on life.
"Sassy Springbok & Glimpy Gazelle" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 46 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941656
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B094N1RDGJ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SG1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Cheaya writes for online forums, Thrive global under the Huffington Post group, as well as wellbeing magazines and communities. She is a published author (With Love From The Universe By Grace Divine) and currently has a podcast channel for mentoring, life coaching and wellbeing topics (For Goodness Sake - Mastery In The Mayhem) on Spotify.
Cheaya has just launched her YouTube channel for sacred soundbaths, meditations and devotional expression - Angelic Symphony
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqKbiz86siU
Cheaya is a life coach and wellbeing mentor working to guide others into the fullness of life and being through love laughter and joyous understanding bringing us all home and back to the love within.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002