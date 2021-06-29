MADDCity.Live Prepares to Unleash Phase III by Instituting an Unprecedented Business Strategy

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MADDCity.Live Press Release

While no one foresaw the looming threat of a global COVID-19 pandemic, the swath of opportunity brushing out of this unfortunate set of circumstances resulted in one of the broadest and most progressive transitions that has ever affected the Internet.

The generation that this collective of innovators had been planning and preaching about for more than 20 years instantly accelerated into fruition at breakneck speed. Likewise, the need for their individual expertise increased equally as rapidly. Unfortunately, the company recently lost one of the millennial advisors and innovators of the company, 36-year-old Richard M. Hardison, in a fatal motorcycle accident in Atlanta. But in memory of their collective dream and in response to the landmark vision of the founders, MADDCity.Live has done something unparalleled in today’s fast-tracking digital business world. They have disbanded the old (the MADDCity.Live app and website) to prepare to unleash a groundbreaking entertainment community and digital business consultation conglomerate. While preparing to introduce a shared entertainment network unlike anything currently on the Internet, the emerging entity will also represent seasoned marketing and business consultants in the shared digital entertainment industry. Companies will soon have a centralized source for all things relating to digital business development and branding, with a concentration in assisting or providing shared entertainment solutions.



Chicago-based board advisor and co-founder Ronald Lewis explained, “The time is now for us to take things to the level that we talked about years ago. COVID-19 was a tragedy. But out of the muck and mire of these circumstances, we are emerging as something that will appear to be brand new but that, in fact, has been in the works for more than 20 years.”



North Carolina-based board member William Dallas said, “I’m excited about the consultation side of things. Live streaming has been around in some form since the early 90s. But many companies find it difficult to turn a real profit out of fear of applying certain revenue-generating business applications. We are not only going to vastly augment the live streaming shared experience, but we are also going to help existing and new streaming services and dynamic content providers uncover ways of significantly profiting from these global entertainment and marketing opportunities.”



The movement will be headed up by author, digital business strategist, and MADDCity.Live live event streaming coordinator, N. D. “Indy” Brennan. He shared, “This is a collective and concentrated movement. While we will continue to service existing clients through partners, we wanted to create an environment without distractions. Typically, a company will continue to exist in the previous form while slowly rolling out the newest iteration. We are releasing an interim site but the next time anyone sees the true version of MADDCity.Live, whether as a mobile app or web presence, it’s going to be much bigger and more dynamic than ever before.”



