BetorFest Returns to Celebrate Recovery and Bring Awareness to the Opioid Epidemic in Memphis TN


BetorFest, now in its 2nd year, is a music and graffiti arts festival for A Betor Way whose mission is to eliminate barriers for anyone seeking help with addiction. All the musicians performing at the event have been affected by addiction and/or overdose in some way – whether it be personally, a family member or a friend. There will be a dedicated sober area where festivalgoers who choose to remain substance free can enjoy the event along like-minded attendees.

Memphis, TN, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BetorFest Returns to Celebrate Recovery, Bring Awareness to the Opioid Crisis and Overdose Rates in Shelby County.

When: Saturday, July 3, 2021
3 pm to 11 pm

Where: Carolina Watershed
141 E Carolina Ave
Memphis, TN 38126

What: BetorFest, now in its 2nd year, is a music and graffiti arts festival for A Betor Way whose mission is to eliminate barriers for anyone seeking help with addiction. All the musicians performing at the event have been affected by addiction and/or overdose in some way – whether it be personally, a family member or a friend. There will be a dedicated sober area where festivalgoers who choose to remain substance free can enjoy the event along like-minded attendees. Connection to recovery centers and other services will be available at the event as well as Naloxone training and distribution. $10 admission at the door. Graffiti Artists will be painting live in memory of Ronnie “Betor” Bobal. Musicians performing are:

Tamar Love Yubu Kazungu Bailey Bigger Music
Louise Page The Whiskey Wells Music by KOTA
Danny Davenport Roben X The Fast Mothers

Who: This event is presented by Music Is My Drug of Choice founded by Jennifer Dancy, a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist with A Betor Way, whose life has been dramatically changed by being in recovery from drug addiction. Ron and Lisa Bobal founded A Betor Way in 2017 after they lost their son, Ronnie “Betor” Bobal, a prolific graffiti artist, from a drug overdose on Christmas Day 2016. “This can happen to anyone,” said Betor’s Mom, Lisa Bobal. “Ronnie was clean for 3 years and relapsed. We want to show the world that by eliminating the stigma associated with drug use more lives can be saved.”

Photo Op: Live graffiti artists painting and live music, Naloxone training

Contact: Jennifer Dancy, Music Is My D.O.C., 901.530.7665 / Lisa Bobal, A Betor Way, 901.626.9685
Contact Information
A Betor Way
Lisa Bobal
901-626-9685
Contact
abetorway.org

