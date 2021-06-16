The Author Industry Exploded Last Night at The Book Slam on Clubhouse

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MADDCity.Live Press Release

Atlanta, GA, June 16, 2021 --(



Dr. Jequita Agbi Gresham PharmD. opened up the Book Slam with her recently released "Finding Rose Water." The author guided the audience through an excerpt of her novel with a style akin to a TED Talks presentation. This Brooklyn native magically assisted in transcending this virtual stage into one that somehow suddenly felt palpable and real. This was only the author’s first novel but her delivery was that of a seasoned storyteller.



Following Dr. Gresham was the host of Rolling Out and the popular podcast show Convo With Friendz, Rodney Wash. Mr. Wash added another layer to The Book Slam stage by presenting the first business-related excerpt from his book entitled, "Media World: Through My Eyes." As in the case of Dr. Gresham, Rodney Wash’s ability to create a seemingly real-world stage presence was equally as remarkable. The caliber of marketing advice he shared within his reading complemented the night in a way that many possibly did not expect.



Other standout presentations included podcaster, public speaker, and mental health advocate Latesha Higgs with her piece entitled The Diagnosis, which described her courageous bout with bipolarism, and Micaela Benn whose reading of Little Mr. Fit It infused a children’s book writing perspective that was wonderfully entertaining.



From start to finish, each author added another magical dimension to the night’s Book Slam. From the author’s mentioned previously to fellow podcaster Teaira Curry (Changed Up! Now What?), the multiple times, best-selling author Ayanna Mills (God & Hip Hop), Navi Robins groundbreaking suspense novel (Shadow of the Jackal), and LaQuiesha Malone’s reading of "A Mother’s Day Nightmare," the night was a thing of legend. There was even a surprise author reading from the enigma herself, Takara Mitsumi.



All in all, the author industry exploded last night at The Book Slam on Clubhouse. The next Book Slam on Clubhouse is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Be sure to follow The Book Slam under “Clubs” on Clubhouse to learn about future Slams.



Contact Information MADDCity.Live

N.D. Brennan

470-488-6530

N.D. Brennan

470-488-6530





