Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WeCutFoam Press Release

Receive press releases from WeCutFoam: By Email RSS Feeds: WeCutFoam Offering Low Budget Solution for Cutting Letters, Signs and Décor on a CNC Laser Cutter

WeCutFoam, a Bay Area, CA based company specializing in foam cutting, machining and prototyping, is now offering a low-cost tight budget turnkey solution for customers in need of signs, logos, letters and décor, fabricated on a CNC laser cutter.

Sunnyvale, CA, June 29, 2021 --(



These fabricated designs, cut on a CNC laser cutting machine will be thinner, but can be as large as 8ft projects or more. The signs and letters can be created using various types of materials, including EPS, EPP, PE and XPLE foam, Urethane, EVA, corrugated plastics, acrylics, plexiglass, foam core, and plywood. They can be stand alone, mounted to a wall, or hung from the ceiling. The standalone signs and letters utilize a hidden triangle back support system to provide a baseless aesthetic on stage.



Tal, the company owner says, “This is an especially a great solution for TED talks events organizers. Currently, a TED or TEDx sign can cost thousands of dollars if fabricated the old-fashioned way as thick foam letters. Now, utilizing our laser cutting abilities, we can make the signs thinner, faster, and more cost effective for smaller organizations with a tighter budget.”



For cutting on a CNC laser cutter, the customer typically sends their letters or logo curves in DXF format, which is then fed into the machine. If necessary, WeCutFoam has the ability to roduce the DXF curves in Adobe Illustrator or Rhino 6 CAD from any font, logos, or imagery that the client has on hand. The CAD is first transferred into the laser cutting machine, then the magic happens. By fine tuning the speed of the cut, the laser’s intensity, and the number of passes over each part of the curve - WeCutFoam optimizes the process to produce the fastest, cleanest, and most accurate cuts achievable.



This laser cutting machine has an advantage over a CNC router milling machine as it holds a high accuracy, produces fine quality cuts, high processing speed, low deformation of the cutout material and has the ability to cut small shapes. The laser cut design can further be enhanced by placing LED backlights creating a hallow effect and making a statement.



Moving forward, TED organizers are not the only one that can benefit from this low-cost cutting service. This is an affordable solution for sign shops, event organizers, packaging and medical industry professionals, RC Flyers, company meeting organizers, trade shows, and for indoor and outdoor logos and signs needed for any company or occasion. All projects are custom-made according to the customer’s needs, allowing there to be no limit on the size or the artistic requirements.



WeCutFoam is constantly growing and expanding, with more types of machinery being acquired, it is able to offer its services to a wider variety of industry professionals, providing more affordable options to all. For more information on WeCutFoam, call 408-454-6163 / Toll Free 866-664-9311



About WeCutFoam

WeCutFoam specializes in using CNC Routers, Laser Cutters, and Hotwire Cutters to fabricate various projects. Utilizing a combination of these machine processes, the company works with almost any type of foam, wood, plastic, or light metals. Current projects include props for movie and theater sets, large and small scale signage and stage letters, custom logos, architectural pieces, museum exhibits, trade show displays, prototypes, sculptures, and much more. As well, scale is no issue - creating items from a fraction of an inch to full scale airplanes, racecars, boats, and building props. Sunnyvale, CA, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- WeCutFoam, established in 2006, a leader of high-quality CNC cutting solutions is now offering fabrication of low-cost signs, letters, logos, props, backdrops and décor. The company, a service provider of foam cutting, machining and prototyping, is offering its services specifically for TED and TEDx event organizers and for any customer with a tighter budget on their hands.These fabricated designs, cut on a CNC laser cutting machine will be thinner, but can be as large as 8ft projects or more. The signs and letters can be created using various types of materials, including EPS, EPP, PE and XPLE foam, Urethane, EVA, corrugated plastics, acrylics, plexiglass, foam core, and plywood. They can be stand alone, mounted to a wall, or hung from the ceiling. The standalone signs and letters utilize a hidden triangle back support system to provide a baseless aesthetic on stage.Tal, the company owner says, “This is an especially a great solution for TED talks events organizers. Currently, a TED or TEDx sign can cost thousands of dollars if fabricated the old-fashioned way as thick foam letters. Now, utilizing our laser cutting abilities, we can make the signs thinner, faster, and more cost effective for smaller organizations with a tighter budget.”For cutting on a CNC laser cutter, the customer typically sends their letters or logo curves in DXF format, which is then fed into the machine. If necessary, WeCutFoam has the ability to roduce the DXF curves in Adobe Illustrator or Rhino 6 CAD from any font, logos, or imagery that the client has on hand. The CAD is first transferred into the laser cutting machine, then the magic happens. By fine tuning the speed of the cut, the laser’s intensity, and the number of passes over each part of the curve - WeCutFoam optimizes the process to produce the fastest, cleanest, and most accurate cuts achievable.This laser cutting machine has an advantage over a CNC router milling machine as it holds a high accuracy, produces fine quality cuts, high processing speed, low deformation of the cutout material and has the ability to cut small shapes. The laser cut design can further be enhanced by placing LED backlights creating a hallow effect and making a statement.Moving forward, TED organizers are not the only one that can benefit from this low-cost cutting service. This is an affordable solution for sign shops, event organizers, packaging and medical industry professionals, RC Flyers, company meeting organizers, trade shows, and for indoor and outdoor logos and signs needed for any company or occasion. All projects are custom-made according to the customer’s needs, allowing there to be no limit on the size or the artistic requirements.WeCutFoam is constantly growing and expanding, with more types of machinery being acquired, it is able to offer its services to a wider variety of industry professionals, providing more affordable options to all. For more information on WeCutFoam, call 408-454-6163 / Toll Free 866-664-9311About WeCutFoamWeCutFoam specializes in using CNC Routers, Laser Cutters, and Hotwire Cutters to fabricate various projects. Utilizing a combination of these machine processes, the company works with almost any type of foam, wood, plastic, or light metals. Current projects include props for movie and theater sets, large and small scale signage and stage letters, custom logos, architectural pieces, museum exhibits, trade show displays, prototypes, sculptures, and much more. As well, scale is no issue - creating items from a fraction of an inch to full scale airplanes, racecars, boats, and building props. Contact Information WeCutFoam

Sigal Barnea

408-454-6163



www.wecutfoam.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WeCutFoam Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend