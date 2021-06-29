Chinatown Vegas Enters Into a Partnership with the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chinatown Vegas Press Release

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce announced its partnership with the innovative online listing platform, Chinatown Vegas.

Sonny Vinuya, President of the Chamber, was excited about this partnership. “It is important for Chinatown and AAPI businesses around the valley to have a platform like this where we can feature the food, services, and wonderful AAPI culture they can offer."



The business relationship between Asia and the United States has evolved over the years. Both places having a presence in their respective lands, one of which is Chinatown Las Vegas. The location has grown to become a beehive of activities, with facilities such as restaurants, foot spas, supermarkets, and a host of others delivering maximum fun, enjoyment, and entertainment to tourists and residents of Las Vegas. Chinatown Vegas has done remarkably well in projecting the activities of Chinatown, creating a platform for people to locate businesses and for brands to reach their target audience.



The recent partnership with the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce shows how far Chinatown Vegas has gone over the years and the significance of the platform’s contribution to the growth of businesses. It is also expected to motivate the Chinatown Vegas team to do more, especially as businesses try to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of havoc in the US and other parts of the world.



The partnership is also a reiteration of the Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) goal to foster the economic growth of its members, serving and representing the professional and business interests of Nevada’s growing Asian Pacific Americans.



For more information about the partnership and other initiatives from Chinatown Vegas, visit - chinatownvegas.com. Chinatown Vegas can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.



About Chinatown Vegas

Chinatown Vegas is an online platform created to offer free listings for businesses such as restaurants, hotels, bars, and supermarkets in Chinatown Las Vegas. The website is used by locals, visitors, and tourists as a guide to explore and search for the right place for their fun, enjoyment, and entertainment.



Media Contact

Chinatown Vegas

chinatownvegas.com

https://lvacc.org/

Contact Person: Joy Marie

Joy Marie

702-885-1679



chinatownvegas.com



