Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile

American Company Releases AngelHair Mask in Asia California-based company releases its product - AngelHair mask online in Asia. Philippines will be the first country where the product can be purchased, but within a couple of weeks AngelHair will be available in most of the Asian countries. According to the distributor's official website the mask will... - October 02, 2019 - AngelHair Mask

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

SkyHigh.VIP, Dubbed as the “Airbnb of Chambers,” Aims to Bring On-Board 30,000 Chambers to be Listed on Its Platform by 2020 Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Philanthropist, Fashion Icon, Lily Lisa Attends Celebration of Olympian 1st Gentleman of China, Alex Hua, in Beijing Fashion icon, producer Lily Lisa was honored to travel from Los Angeles to Beijing to join an intimate celebration introducing Alex Hua as “1st Gentleman of China” qualified for the second time at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. - September 24, 2019 - Lily Lisa

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Lewis Bentley Group: China Expected to Deliver More Stimulus Lewis Bentley Group says PBoC may need to resort to more stimulus after China’s Q2 grows at weakest pace since 1992. - August 13, 2019 - Lewis Bentley Group

World Wide Announces the Non-Theatrical Release of Central Asia’s Acclaimed Epic "The Road to Mother" World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) has announced the non-theatrical release of "The Road to Mother," Kazakhstan’s official entry for best foreign language film in the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. - August 08, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Silicon Valley to Host the 2019 Global Bhagavad Gita Convention Third Global Bhagavad Gita Convention is being organized to disseminate the perennial wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita for Modern Life. Convention will showcase Gita's road-map to accomplish personal and universal well-being. - July 30, 2019 - Center for Inner Resources Development - NA

Global Ensemble Unites Instruments from Every Country Together to Promote Peace and Tolerance The Pangean Orchestra (TPO) has taken the initiative to counter the growing racist tensions by uniting 40 pro musicians from every continent on the planet to perform one another's music in new breathtaking ways. Led by visionary World Maestro Colin O'Donohoe, TPO is raising funds for concerts in both the USA and Turkey. These 2 prominent regions will be the base where the message is sent to the world. - July 25, 2019 - The Pangean Orchestra

Findlay Nicolson: Trade War Could Derail Japan’s Economic Recovery Findlay Nicolson: Weakening exports could affect Japan’s economic recovery as trade tensions remain unresolved. - July 19, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Museu de Porreres Features International Artists During the Fiesta de Sant Roc “The Realms of Gold” The Museu de Porreres is honored to welcome a group of four international artists during the Fiesta de Sant Roc. The exhibition, called “The Realms of Gold,” will receive artists Hisako Kobayashi (New York, USA), Tatsuya Kobota (Japan), Jill Krutick (New York, USA) and Kiumiko Okamoto-Paulish... - July 18, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

Bayon Distillery Attends the SIWS; Co-Founders Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em Served Over 2200 Tastings Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Ellis Marshall Global: Hong Kong’s Economy Loses Momentum Ellis Marshall Global analysts comment as Hong Kong’s Trade Development Council downgrades forecasts. - June 19, 2019 - Ellis Marshall Global

Remember Amnesia, A Film By Dr. Ravi Godse, Hits Theaters All Across the United States & Canada June 14 In what has turned into an expansive city release, in over twenty different markets, Remember Amnesia is set to open in major US cities including Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond and Portland; additionally, it will open in the Canadian markets of Toronto and Vancouver. A full list of cities... - June 14, 2019 - Godse-Thaker Productions

Findlay Nicolson: Vietnam Economy to Benefit from Trade War Findlay Nicolson economists say trade war could help Vietnam to become a developed economy as businesses seek alternatives to investing in China. - June 13, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Findlay Nicolson - China Industrial Profits Set to Decline Findlay Nicolson analysts say technology and manufacturing sectors will be more vulnerable to increased tariffs as trade war continues. - May 31, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

BDA Advises Hwa Sung Cosmetics on Sale to Affirma Capital/SCPE BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, the founder of Hwa Sung Cosmetics (“Hwa Sung”), has agreed to divest a controlling equity stake in Hwa Sung to Affirma Capital, formerly known as Standard Chartered Private Equity (“SCPE”). The value of the transaction is not... - May 24, 2019 - BDA Partners Ltd

OneDay Launches Residential Property Search for Hong Kong OneDay (https://www.oneday.com.hk) is proud to announce the launch of their new search feature that now includes residential properties in Hong Kong in addition to office space and industrial warehouses. The Hong Kong property sector is unlike any other in the world; over 98% of the population live... - May 24, 2019 - Oneday Group Ltd.

Soruba "Rani" Kuusto Recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Soruba “Rani” Kuusto of Buena Park, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month, they feature... - March 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Findlay Nicolson – Asian Investors Weigh Global Risks Findlay Nicolson survey reveals Asian investors are concerned about risks to global economy. - March 27, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Findlay Nicolson to Attend Asian Investment Conference Findlay Nicolson to attend annual Asian Investment Summit for the first time. - March 21, 2019 - Findlay Nicolson

Yajun Studio RTW Fall/Winter 2019 The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio

Suzhou Tourism Welcomes the Year of the Pig Suzhou’s most festive season kicks off with North American sweepstakes. - February 17, 2019 - Suzhou Tourism

Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019 Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

New Post-WW1 Thriller Reflects on the Igniting Conflict Between the U.S. and Iran Inspired by actual events in 1924 Persia, "In the Shadow of the Kingmakers" brings voice to the human sufferings of the political lust for domination. - February 12, 2019 - Stormtop Publishing

Sanskriti 2019: Fusion of Asian Indian Culture & Local DFW Area Talent Set for Feb. 1st & 2nd in Allen TX Sanskriti 2019 is set to take place in Allen, TX on February 1st and 2nd, 2019, at the Radha Krishna Temple, 1450 N. Watters Road Allen, Texas 75013. Sanskriti is an all-day one stop place for kids, youth as well as adults to showcase their talents on stage and receive recognition for their endeavors... - February 01, 2019 - JKYog

Introducing FinArt – A New Way to Track Expenses and Budget After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt

Philanthropist, Producer, Lily Lisa Named Golden Film Awards Goodwill Ambassador Esteemed Filmmaker honored as “Goodwill Ambassador” at the US Hollywood International Golden Film Awards. - December 29, 2018 - Lily Lisa

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Dathena Announces Closing of Pre-Series a Round, Led by CerraCap Ventures Dathena Science, the Leading AI-powered Data Protection and Management Platform, announces closing of Pre-Series A funding round led by CerraCap Ventures, a global AI investment Venture fund headquartered in California. "At a time when organizations are investing significantly in the Data Protection... - November 12, 2018 - CerraCap Ventures

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin