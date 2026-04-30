Asian News
Explore information of interest to Asian audiences in the U.S. and abroad. Includes news about companies, individuals, products and services developed by Asians with origins in South, Southeast and East Asia.
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the off Collateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The... - March 13, 2026 - The Foundation of ART NYC
Global South Trans Film Festival and School Inauguration
JAHA Film Festival Spotlights Trans, Intersex, and Nonbinary Filmmakers and the Global South, Worldwide Screenings Begin Feb. 14 - February 06, 2026 - JAHA Film Festival
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
China Link ESL Now Recruiting English Teachers for February 2026 Intake in China’s Public Schools
China Link ESL, a trusted recruiter since 2008, is now hiring teachers for the February 2026 intake. Opportunities are available across public and international public schools in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Teachers receive full visa and relocation support, competitive salaries, paid holidays, and no placement fees. - September 15, 2025 - China Link ESL
Frontier Services Group 500: HK Sponsors the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia and Cambodia’s National Ju-Jitsu Team
Frontier Services Group (FSG) (HKEX: 500), a global leader in risk mitigation, security, and logistics services, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia (JJFC), the Kingdom’s sole governing body for the sport of Ju-Jitsu and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing and most decorated sports organizations. This landmark partnership strengthens FSG’s regional engagement and commitment to community development, leadership, and discipline—values that deep - July 04, 2025 - Frontier Services Group
Celebrity Fashion Designer Thai Nguyen Presents Exclusive Ao Dai Showcase at “Nature Wonderland” Gala Benefitting Abandoned Little Angels
Fashion, culture, and philanthropy unite for a night of heartfelt giving, supporting vulnerable children. - June 10, 2025 - Abandoned Little Angels
Prehistoric "Transformer Scorpion" Discovered - CT Scan Provided by Advanced Amber
A team of scientists in France and Myanmar have discovered a new species of prehistoric scorpion and published it as a holotype. - May 09, 2025 - Advanced Amber
The Weekly Chai Launches Free Newsletter Celebrating Authentic AAPI and South Asian Diaspora Experiences
The Weekly Chai, a mission-driven digital media company, announces the successful launch of its flagship Friday newsletter, brewed especially for the South Asian diaspora. This free weekly email delivers culturally rich content that celebrates the vibrancy of hyphenated lives and sparks joy across... - May 07, 2025 - The Weekly Chai
Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a popular Japanese hot pot restaurant chain, has opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. Known for its healthy and customizable Shabu-Shabu experience, Shabu-Yo offers a wide variety of vegetables, side dishes, and protein options in a buffet-style setting. They also introduces a weekday lunch menu designed to provide an accessible and satisfying Japanese hot pot experience for a wide range of guests including individuals, families and seniors. - April 09, 2025 - Skylark USA Inc.
Māmaki Memory™ First Brain Support Supplement from Hawaii
Māmaki Memory ™ supports normal brain function and relief from occasional and temporary brain fog. Made from the Māmaki plant, which is endemic to Hawaii and primarily grown on the Big Island, it has been utilized for centuries for its health and wellness properties. Now available as an... - March 05, 2025 - Mamaki Memory
MODArts Dance Collective Presents Collective Thread
MODArts Dance Collective presents Collective Thread - a festival that provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance. - March 04, 2025 - MODArts Dance Collective, Inc.
Akshaya Patra Presents Namaste! Indian Festival, Feb. 1, 2025
Enjoy a full day of entertainment, delicious food, live music, vibrant dance performances, and unique shopping experiences at the Namaste India Festival in Pompano Beach. Don’t miss out—get your free tickets today. - January 17, 2025 - Namaste! A Grand Indian Art and Food Festival
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Savor Japanese Wagyu Hot Pot in Schaumburg, Naperville, and Vernon Hills
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu in Schaumburg and Naperville, with a new Vernon Hills location opening in fall 2025. Shabu-Yo offers a unique dining experience featuring premium Wagyu beef, fresh vegetables, and customizable sauces, bringing authentic Japanese hot pot dining to the Chicagoland area. - January 15, 2025 - Skylark Holdings
Emerging Author Releases Zombie/Dystopian Novel with a Focus on Social Issues
More than shock horror, Cabiling’s "Below" tackles a range of social ills such as drugs, capitalism, and lack of education. - December 23, 2024 - Alaric Cabiling Ltd.
ReBlood Actively Expands into Southeast Asian Markets, Deepening International Cooperation to Support Listing on U.S. Capital Markets
ReBlood, a leading company in the global health technology and regenerative medicine sector, recently sent its senior team to Indonesia and Thailand to engage in in-depth discussions with local medical schools, hospitals, and several entrepreneurs about potential cooperation. This visit aims to... - December 01, 2024 - ReBlood Group Inc.
Life's Transformations: The Yellow Butterfly's Lupus Experience
Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation (RKW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting medical research in finding effective treatment, leading to a cure for Lupus, is thrilled to announce the upcoming original performance of The Yellow Butterfly: A Lupus Story Benefit Play. This event aims to... - November 06, 2024 - Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation, Inc.
Dear Flor Launches First Line of Vegan, Filipino-Flavored Cannabis Edibles in the U.S.
Filipina-owned company celebrates Filipino culture through unique cannabis edibles now available for online purchase. - October 17, 2024 - Dear Flor
The 25th Annual Baltimore Book Festival Features Childress Ink Author and Poet, Trish Broome
Award-winning poet, Trish Broome, is among several Baltimore women writers selected to read her contribution to Yellow Arrow Publishing’s 2024 Vignette Series. - September 21, 2024 - Childress Ink
Luna Flare Unveils New EP "Aurora Rhythm" – the Future of K-Pop, Powered by A.I.
Possibly an A.I. first. An all A.I. Kpop band releases its first album to the world. - September 13, 2024 - Luna Flare
The Other 9/11: New Film Streaming on PBS Celebrates Religious Harmony
This September, while most Americans remember 9/11 as a day of mourning, many will commemorate the “Other 9/11,” when in 1893 the world came together to celebrate the diversity and unity of all faiths for the first time. The First World’s Parliament of Religions opened its doors in Chicago and saw an unknown monk from India, Swami Vivekananda, emerge as the conference’s star. America’s First Guru, a unique film streaming now on PBS, tells his story. - September 09, 2024 - A Thousand Suns Academy LLC
The Cambodia Academy Raises Over $55,000 at 2024 Scholarship Gala in Houston
Houston Mayor John Whitmire Attends Event and Addresses the Local Cambodian Community. The Cambodia Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education to children in rural Cambodia, successfully raised net proceeds of $55,000 during its Second Biennial Scholarship Gala held on the evening of August 24, 2024, at Kim Son Restaurant in Houston, Texas. - September 03, 2024 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
RFD America Presents: Historic Crocker Highlands Home with Rich Chinese Heritage Hits the Market
RFD America is proud to present 858 Rosemount Road, a historic and elegant estate in Oakland's Crocker Highlands neighborhood. This unique property is steeped in Chinese-American history. - August 29, 2024 - RFD Apex America
KDrama Tours Launches to Offer Immersive Korean Drama Travel Experiences Amidst Global Hallyu Wave
KDrama Tours proudly announces its official launch as the premier tour company exclusively offering immersive experiences for fans of Korean dramas, capitalizing on the global phenomenon known as the "Hallyu Wave." With the rapid growth in international viewership of K-Dramas, KDrama... - August 21, 2024 - KDrama Tours
New Publication: TheJembe Bridges the Gap Between Brands and Crucial Cultural Consumer Insights
The Jembe, a new, one-of-a-kind publication that provides brands access to valuable cultural insights through original editorial content. - August 14, 2024 - The Jembe
L'Effervescence Redefines Sustainable Dining with Second Impact Report
L'Effervescence, Tokyo's renowned fine-dining French restaurant, recently released its comprehensive 2023 Impact Report. This second edition of the report underscores the restaurant's progress toward its goal of becoming a regenerative establishment by 2030. As the first restaurant in Japan to publish a detailed impact report, L'Effervescence continues demonstrating its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in industry leadership. - August 07, 2024 - L'Effervescence
ShangHai Taste Southwest Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Support, Official Recognition, and Renowned Guests
ShangHai Taste Southwest celebrated a highly successful grand opening on June 8th in Las Vegas, marked by delicious food, lively entertainment, and strong community support. The event featured a special proclamation from the State of Nevada presented by Assemblyman Duy Nguyen from District 8, recognizing the restaurant's contributions to the local culinary scene. Key highlights included heartfelt speeches and certificates of recognition from local officials and community leaders. - June 12, 2024 - Chinatown Vegas
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
From Refugee Roots to Musical Stardom: Jade Defrancia Triumphs Over Identity Politics & Immigration Bias
Jade Defrancia, a Vietnamese musician, intertwines her immigrant narrative with music, overcoming biases and challenges. Her lineage, marked by war and escape, shapes her resilient spirit. From clandestine birth in East Oakland to a blossoming music career, Jade's journey is a testament to perseverance. Facing threats, she embraced music and left corporate life behind. Her story inspires resilience and defies stereotypes, urging others to pursue dreams despite societal obstacles. - April 05, 2024 - Jade Defrancia
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Proclaims November 4 as Diwali in Miami-Dade Day
Diwali Day Celebrates the South Florida Hindu American Community, Their Culture and Contributions - November 22, 2023 - MAIACA
TCSL Tournament at Horsham Expands to Youth Cricket in Its Sixth Edition
The event at Lukens Park each year has been known for a highly competitive amateur adult cricket tournament. Teams look forward to participation in the event and we see great spirit and competitiveness each year. This year, the tournament and its expansion to youth has been made possible by a generous contribution by Radhika Ramamurthi and the naming of the trophy as the K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy. - July 31, 2023 - Tri County Premium Sports
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler Speaks to Pharmaceutical Execs Regarding Disparities in Marketing to Underserved Ethnic Minorities
United States Congressman Michael Lawler delivered a message at the MMM Media Convene Conference: Multicultural Marketing: Pharma’s New Frontier. The Congressman cited the disparities in messaging to ethnic minorities by the pharmaceutical industry and called out government agencies for lack of oversight. - June 08, 2023 - Emerging Networks
"Meat Dad at JING" for a Father's Day Experience Fit for a King at JING in Downtown Summerlin
Executive Chef of JING Las Vegas in Downtown Summerlin has curated a special prix-fixe menu for Father's Day 2023 which includes two starters, two entrées and three sides. - May 24, 2023 - JING Las Vegas
Little Medical School SG Launches Fun-Filled “Doctor For A Week” Camp for Early Career Guidance
Little Medical School - Singapore opens the renowned "Doctor For A Week" camp for the 2023 Holiday Season. - March 08, 2023 - Little Skoolz
Harry Thapa’s Newly Released "The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Spiritual Conversion
“The Baptized Cowminist: Memoires of a Cow Worshipper,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Thapa, is a deeply personal account of growing up in Nepal and later discovering Christianity in the United States. - February 16, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
BDA Partners Announces Senior Hire in Hong Kong
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Alexandra Yang has joined as a Managing Director in Hong Kong. Alexandra will expand and deepen BDA’s origination and coverage of Financial Sponsors in Asia. She has more than 15 years’ experience in cross-border M&A and capital markets. - January 18, 2023 - BDA Partners Ltd
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Filipino Author Draws from Her Heritage to Create Gripping YA Horror
As part of Philippine Book Development Month, Cinnabar Moth has completed its development of the YA horror, "The Girl," by Filipino author Victory Witherkeigh. "The Girl" is grounded in Filipino history and explores what it means to be Filipino American while showcasing historic and modern Filipino view points. - November 12, 2022 - Cinnabar Moth Publishing
Former Major League Baseball and McDonald’s Global Diversity Executive Wendy Lewis, LLC Launches AllySHIFT® Episode 1 in Kansas City, MO; Featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones
Diversity, equity and inclusion practice firm Wendy Lewis, LLC. announces the launch of AllySHIFT®, a progressive and seismic platform for advocacy and sustainable equity. - November 07, 2022 - AllySHIFT®
Just Released: 31st and Final Book in Epic "Journey to the West" Series of Easy-to-Read Chinese Novels
After five years of intensive work, the writing team of Jeff Pepper and Dr. Xiao Hui Wang have finally published their entire 31-volume series of graded readers based on the classic Chinese novel, "Journey to the West." This is the largest and most ambitious project ever undertaken to create a series of graded readers for people learning the Chinese language. - October 13, 2022 - Imagin8 Press
Yan Xiong, Candidate for 10th Congressional District
Candidate Running for Congress - August 20, 2022 - Yan Xiong for Congress NY-10
Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA Welcomes Prem Gangalakunta to the Board
The Board of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation (VFF) USA wholeheartedly welcomes Prem Gangalakunta, a new trustee who will help support the Foundation’s work to empower rural communities in India. “We’re very excited to have Mr. Gangalakunta joining our Board,” said VFF USA... - May 18, 2022 - Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA
Shaw 3 Law Firm Has Been Accepted Into the American Immigration Lawyers Association, One of the Largest and Most Prestigious Immigration Association in the Country
Shaw 3 Law Firm being part of the American Immigration Lawyers Association can now have the necessary resources to better serve the Immigration legal community. - May 06, 2022 - Shaw 3 Law Firm
Newfront Raises $15,000 for Ukraine Through Wellbeing for Peace
Last week, Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, partnered with Wellness Coach to sponsor a virtual community challenge that raised more than $15,000 in support of Ukraine. - May 05, 2022 - Newfront
UR2.Global Names Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang, the 2022 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for the Annual Global Artist Challenge
UR2.Global Names World-Class Composer, Pianist and Singer-Songwriter – Yify Zhang as the 2022 Honorary Artist-In-Residence (HAR) for its global Annual Artist Challenge to uplift the self-esteem of humanity. Artist call for Singer-Songwriters ages 21 and older are invited to participate and receive awards. - March 21, 2022 - UR2.Global
The Gospel Preached in Asia by Evangelist Uche Christian
Evangelist Uche Christian, sponsored by the Onyx House, Indianapolis, is preaching at 3 events in India and Nepal during the Easter celebrations. Thousands of people are expected to attend these meetings with many making first-time decisions for Christ. - March 21, 2022 - Onyx Evangelistic Association