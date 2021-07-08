Bengaluru Startup Helps Rural India During COVID-19
Bangalore, India, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DaveAI, a Nasscom Deeptech club startup creates an Interactive WhatsApp COVID bot to assist people with the right information resources.
The second wave of COVID set an uncontrollable chain of panic among the public, especially in the rural areas, with the lack of availability of verified information. Many organizations & individuals stepped up to sprout various initiatives to help the rural regions. Among them, one such Bangalore based startup, DaveAI, teamed up with Nasscom Deeptech club entrepreneurs in creating a single point of information to help COVID patients and caretakers providing information and resources - Mission Humane. The initiative aimed towards bridging the gap between the resources and the individuals needing them.
DaveAI created a one stop portal, an Interactive WhatsApp bot, for the availability of all the verified information easily accessible to everyone. This conversational interface delivers relevant information to people in need, in local languages, in real time. Users can message the bot regarding the information they require and the bot with its access to the database containing the verified and collated information, instantly provides the details of the resources to the user.
"We are amidst a national health crisis and the need of the hour is to contribute whichever way one can. In the first week – the magnitude of the crisis was beyond us. It took us that week to realize that even though we are a small team with limited resources, that should not stop us from doing what we can. And we would like to talk about our effort to the world with only one motive - this may motivate other small teams to organize themselves & do what they can. We would also be glad to work with other like-minded teams or individual volunteers and ensure we can impact more lives." -Sriram, CEO & Co-founder, DaveAI.
DaveAI is also focusing on extending both technology to support resource coordination effort and understanding how to leverage available human resources to create a multiplier effect on volunteering efforts.
"Personally, and as a company we are doing our best in contributing our time, knowledge, and resources. We are trying to streamline information from different sources, finding ways to provide validated information to those in need. We are also stretching our resources to help the poorer sections and those who are not English savvy, but still fantastic citizens of our country," said Dr. Ananth, CTO & Co-founder, DaveAI.
