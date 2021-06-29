New Yorker Electronics Releases Sumida High-Current PIN Power Inductor

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Sumida DEP1623 Ferrite Core Wirewound Power Inductor supplies High-current Power with Low DC Resistance

The Sumida Power Inductor also features a Ferrite core construction for low losses at high frequencies and the inductor is magnetically shielded to block external magnetism to the inductor and any external affects of the inner magnetism for low radiation noise.



It has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C (including coil’s self temperature rise) and a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 1. The unit it 27.2 × 16.9 × 22.7mm and weighs 9.85g. It is available for pallet packaging at 40 pieces per pallet.



Inductance ranges are from 3.30uH to 22.0uH with its D.C.R. at 2.53m Ω 20°C. The product is RoHS compliant and halogen free. Sumida is a global leader in the design and manufacture of coil-related components and modules. Specializing in custom design solutions, Sumida’s products are used in a wide range of applications from consumer electronic devices through to home appliances, automotive electronics, green energy solutions, industrial electronics and medical healthcare devices and equipment.



Features & Benefits:

- Ferrite core construction

- Magnetically shielded

- L×W×H: 27.2 × 16.9 × 22.7mm max.

- Product weight: 9.85g (Ref.)

- Moisture Sensitivity Level: 1



Applications:



Digital amplifier filter for home theater and large LCD

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Sumida Power Inductors & RF Inductors, Power Transformers, Signal Magnetics, EMC Coils, Sensors and Actuators, Automotive modules, Magnetic materials, Ceramics, EMS and Flexible Connections and components for medical equipment.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



