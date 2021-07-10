New Yorker Electronics Releases ASC Oil & Gel Filled Metallized Polypropylene Capacitors
ASC Capacitors’ X382 3-Phase Capacitors Are Designed for Long Life and Low Dielectric Losses
Northvale, NJ, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has released the ASC™ X382 (Three Phase) capacitors, manufactured with very high quality metallized polypropylene film, designed for long life, low dielectric losses, higher RMS current ratings, and low ESR. The capacitors are filled with ASC soft gel or biodegradable vegetable based oil designed to offer excellent thermal conductivity to help reduce internal heating and extend the life of the capacitor. The capacitor is incorporated with internal UL recognized fusing mechanisms that interrupt when pressure reaches a tested level.
The X382 3-Phase Capacitance Range is 3 x 8.0 to 3 x 233uF, its voltage range is 240 to 850 VAC. Its construction consists of a sealed aluminum can with an M12 stud and either the gel or oil fill. It is UL Approved to 10000 AFC for voltages up to 620Vrms. The gel-filled offers the same protections as oil filled but can be mounted in any direction.
Applications for this capacitor include 3-phase filtering and power factor correction. The capacitor is incorporated with internal UL recognized fusing mechanisms that interrupt when pressure reaches a tested level. As a franchise distributor of ASC Capacitor, New Yorker Electronics supplies the entire line of ASC DC Filters, AC Filters, Snubbers, Traditional Film Capacitors and Metallized Propylene-Protected Dry Caps for HID Lighting.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
