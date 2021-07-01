Vishay Intertechnology Thermawick DMD Thermal Jumper Chip Removes Heat from Electrically Isolated Components

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Device Reduces Component Temperature by Over 25%, Enabling Higher Power Handling Capability or Longer Useful Life

Northvale, NJ, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has released the Vishay ThermaWick™ THJP Series of Surface-mount Thermal Jumper Chips. The Vishay Dale Thin Film device allows designers to transfer heat from electrically isolated components by providing a thermal conductive pathway to a ground plane or common heatsink while maintaining the electrical isolation of the device.Featuring an aluminum nitride substrate with high 170 W/m°K thermal conductivity, the chip released by New Yorker Electronics is capable of reducing the temperature of connected components by over 25%. This reduction allows designers to increase the power handling capability of these devices or extend their useful life at existing operating conditions while maintaining the electrical isolation of each component. By protecting adjacent devices from thermal loads, overall circuit reliability is improved.The Vishay THJP's low capacitance down to 0.07 pF makes it an excellent choice for high frequency and thermal ladder applications. The thermal conductor will be used in power supplies and converters; RF amplifiers; synthesizers; pin and laser diodes; and filters for AMS, industrial, and telecommunications applications. The device is available in six case sizes from 0603 to 2512, with custom sizes available. The 0612 and 1225 cases feature long side terminations for additional heat transferring capability. The thermal jumper is available with lead (Pb)-bearing and lead (Pb)-free wraparound terminations.These RoHS-compliant devices are constructed with aluminum nitride substrates in both SnPb and Pb-free wraparound termination styles. The low capacitance of the device makes them an excellent choice for high frequency and thermal ladder applications. They are available in a wide range of connection options including component-to-heat sink, component-to-case, component-to-ground plane, pad-to-pad, pad-to-via and pad-to-trace applications.Features & Benefits:· Electrically isolated thermal conductor· High thermal conductivity AlN substrate (170 W/mK)· Electrically isolated terminations (> 999 MΩ)· Low capacitance· Available with SnPb or lead (Pb)-free wrap terminations· RoHS compliantApplications:· Power supplies and converters· RF amplifiers· Synthesizers· Switch mode power supplies· Pin and laser diodes· FiltersNew Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Dale discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



