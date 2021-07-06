Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Premieres New Vishay 30V N-Channel Power MOSFET

Vishay Siliconix MOSFET Delivers High Power Density and Efficiency; Provides On-resistance of 1.5mΩ at 4.5V

Northvale, NJ, July 06, 2021 --(



In addition, the device delivers on-resistance of 1.5mΩ at 4.5V, while its 29.8mΩ*nC on-resistance times gate charge at 4.5V - a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications - is one of the lowest on the market. The SiSS52DN’s FOM represents a 29% improvement over previous-generation devices, which translates into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy in power conversion applications. It has a temperature range of -55° to +150°.



The single configuration SiSS52DN is ideal for low side switching for synchronous rectification, synchronous buck converters, DC/DC converters, switch tank topologies, OR-ring FETs, and load switches for power supplies in servers and telecom and RF equipment. By delivering high performance in isolated and non-isolated topologies, the MOSFET simplifies part selection for designers working with both. The new device is also 100 % RG- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.



Features & Benefits

- TrenchFET® Gen V power MOSFET

- Very low RDS x Qg figure-of-merit (FOM)

- Enables higher power density with very low RDS(on) and thermally enhanced compact package

- Enables higher power density with very low RDS(on)

- Thermally enhanced compact package

- 100 % Rg and UIS tested



Applications

- DC/DC converter

- POL

- Synchronous rectification

- Battery management

- Power and load switch



As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.



About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Vishay Siliconix 30V n-channel TrenchFET® Gen V power MOSFET that delivers increased power density and efficiency for both isolated and non-isolated topologies. Offered in the 3.3mm by 3.3mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK® 1212-8S package, the Vishay Siliconix SiSS52DN features best in class on-resistance of 0.95mΩ at 10V, a 5% improvement over the previous generation product.In addition, the device delivers on-resistance of 1.5mΩ at 4.5V, while its 29.8mΩ*nC on-resistance times gate charge at 4.5V - a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications - is one of the lowest on the market. The SiSS52DN’s FOM represents a 29% improvement over previous-generation devices, which translates into reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy in power conversion applications. It has a temperature range of -55° to +150°.The single configuration SiSS52DN is ideal for low side switching for synchronous rectification, synchronous buck converters, DC/DC converters, switch tank topologies, OR-ring FETs, and load switches for power supplies in servers and telecom and RF equipment. By delivering high performance in isolated and non-isolated topologies, the MOSFET simplifies part selection for designers working with both. The new device is also 100 % RG- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.Features & Benefits- TrenchFET® Gen V power MOSFET- Very low RDS x Qg figure-of-merit (FOM)- Enables higher power density with very low RDS(on) and thermally enhanced compact package- Enables higher power density with very low RDS(on)- Thermally enhanced compact package- 100 % Rg and UIS testedApplications- DC/DC converter- POL- Synchronous rectification- Battery management- Power and load switchAs a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay Siliconix power semiconductor products including low-voltage power MOSFETs (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors), higher-voltage Vishay Siliconix power MOSFETs and Power ICs.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics