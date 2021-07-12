High-Capacitance, Low Profile Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Released by New Yorker Electronics
New CDE-Illinois DC Link Capacitor Series Offers Low-Profile Mounting in a High-Capacitance, High-Voltage Film Capacitor
Northvale, NJ, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new CDE-Illinois Capacitor MTPS high-capacitance, low-profile metalized polypropylene film capacitor series. With their high-current, tinned brass terminals, these capacitors are ideal for DC links, solar and wind power inverters, electric heaters, motor drives, induction heaters, UPS systems and more.
CDE-IC’s low-ESR MPTS Capacitor Series is available in voltage ranges between 800 to 1400V. Standard values are from 33 to 220uF and up to 1,440 WVDC; its operating temperature is from -40°C to +85°C. The sturdy device is flame retardant and is constructed of solvent resistant plastic case (UL 94V-0) with epoxy end fill. Integral mounting flanges allow for secure mounting to any flat surface and are available from New Yorker Electronics with male or female threaded lead terminals.
Its load life is rated at 100,000 hours at 70% with 100% of rated voltage and the operating temperature range for this RoHS-compliant capacitor is between -40°C and +85°C. The terminal-to-terminal dielectric strength is 1.5 times the rated DC voltage when applied between the terminals for 10 seconds; the terminal to case dielectric strength is 4000VAC when applied between the terminals and case for 60 seconds. The case dimensions range from 85mm x 40mm to 85mm x 64mm.
CDE-Illinois Capacitor offers a very diverse range of film capacitors for electronic and electro-mechanical applications. Film capacitors use polymer films having a thin, aluminum metalization layer. This construction is very durable and stable, with excellent electrical characteristics. Axial and radial lead types are available, with a variety of termination choices. Custom constructions are available to meet special needs. Application-specific types include X2, Y2/X1, motor run, IGBT and high voltage.
Features & Benefits:
• High Capacitance
• High Voltage
• Low Profile
Applications:
• DC Link
• Solar and Wind Power Inverters
• Electric Heaters
• Motor Drives
• Induction Heaters
• UPS Systems
As a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types. New Yorker also supplies the IC RJD Series Rechargeable Coin Cell Battery.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
