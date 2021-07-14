New Vishay Proximity Sensor with a Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Released by New Yorker Electronics
New Vishay Proximity Sensor Designed for High Performance in Consumer and Industrial Applications
Northvale, NJ, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has released the new Vishay Optoelectronics fully integrated proximity sensor designed to increase efficiency and performance in consumer and industrial applications. Featuring a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36825T combines a photodiode, signal processing IC, and 12-bit ADC in a compact 2.0mm by 1.25mm by 0.5mm surface-mount package with a small 1.6mm light hole.
The Vishay VCNL36825T integrates a proximity sensor (PS), and a VCSEL into one small package. It incorporates photodiodes, amplifiers, and analog to digital converting circuits into a single chip by CMOS process. PS programmable interrupt features of individual high and low thresholds offer the best utilization of resource and power saving on the microcontroller.
Compared to previous-generation devices, the VCNL36825T offers a 76% smaller package, while its reduced light hole opening provides increased design flexibility, at a lower cost. The device’s small size makes it ideal for space-constrained battery-powered applications. A programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds to reduce the continuous communication with the microcontroller.
The Vishay device’s proximity functions include an immunity to red glow (940 nm IRED), a programmable IVCSEL sink current and an intelligent cancellation to reduce cross talk. Their smart persistence scheme reduces PS response time with a low power consumption mode and sunlight cancellation up to 100klx. It has a programmable interrupt function for PS with upper and lower thresholds and an adjustable persistence to prevent false triggers for PS.
Features & Benefits:
· Combines a VCSEL and photodiode
· Integrated signal processing IC and 12-bit ADC
· Compact 2.0 mm by 1.25 mm by 0.5 mm surface-mount package with a small 1.6 mm light hole
· Operating range of 200 mm
· Low power consumption down to 6.63 µA increases efficiency
· Supports the I²C bus communication interface for easy access to the proximity signal
· Intelligent cancellation eliminates cross-talk
Applications:
· Handheld device
· Consumer device
· Industrial application
· True wireless stereo (TWS) earphones
As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Categories