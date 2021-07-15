VPG Foil Resistors Ultra-High Precision Molded Surface Mount Resistor Features Z1 Foil Technology
Z1 Foil Technology improves overall environmental performances and long-term stability.
Northvale, NJ, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its distribution of the VPG Foil Resistors Ultra-High Precision Molded Surface Mount Resistor with Z1 Foil Technology and Flexible Terminations. The SMR3Z1 is an ultra high precision molded surface mountable resistor offering all the elements of precision; including low TCR, tight tolerance, long term stability, low noise, low thermal EMF, and non-measurable voltage coefficient. The SMR3Z1 is based on the Z1 Foil Technology which is virtually insensitive to destabilizing factors.
This product enhances overall circuit stability and measurement functionalities. The SMR3Z1 resistor’s low absolute temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) reduces errors due to temperature gradients and it can withstand harsh environmental conditions. These characteristics make the resistor ideal for the high temperatures and radiation-rich environments found in down-hole exploration and well logging, and deep-sea underwater repeaters in transoceanic communications. The molded package design and flexible terminations ensure minimal stress transference, addressing a concern in printed circuit board (PCB) applications where chips of 1206 and larger dimensions can delaminate or the PCB can develop cracks from thermal shock.
The SMR3Z1 resistor is also ideal for applications in precision amplifiers, differential amplifiers, pulse applications, control systems and power supplies, particularly in the medical, industrial, audio, low frequency, military, aeronautics, and space exploration industries.
The Vishay Foil Resistors SMR3Z1 resistor is based on Z1 Foil Technology, the latest generation of Bulk Metal® Foil technology. Devices with Z1 Foil Technology excel over all previous stability standards for precision resistors with significant improvement in environmental stability. They are virtually insensitive to destabilizing factors. These unique traits are achieved through the use of a solid alloy that is matched to the ceramic substrate with polyimide bonding to enable a uniform thickness of the bond line, superior adhesion strength, and improved resistance to moisture.
Precision resistors built with Bulk Metal Foil technology provide very low temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) and exceptional long-term stability even in extreme temperatures. Vishay Foil Resistors devices provide a wide range of resistance values, and can be produced with any resistance value within their given range, at any tolerance, with no additional cost or lead time effect.
Features & Benefits:
· Temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR): ±0.2 ppm/°C typical (–55°C to +125°C, +25°C ref.)
· Tolerance: to ±0.01%
· Flexible Terminations ensure minimal stress transference
· Electrostatic discharge (ESD): at least to 25 kV
· Load-life stability: 0.01% typical (0.6 W at 70°C, 2000h)
· Resistance range: 5 Ω to 80 kΩ (higher and lower options available)
· Power rating: to 600 mW at +70°C
· Non-inductive, non-capacitive design
Applications:
· Precision amplifiers
· High precision instrumentation
· Medical
· Automatic test equipment (ATE)
· Industrial
· Audio (high end stereo equipment)
· EB application
· Military, airborne and space
· Pulse application
· Measurement instrumentation
As a franchise distributor for VPG, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Bulk Metal Foil Resistors (Surface Mount & Through Hole), Power Current Sensors, Hermetically Sealed Resistors, Voltage Dividers & Networks, Trimmers, High Temperature Resistors and Hybrid Chips & PRND.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Categories