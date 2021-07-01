Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kayla Brissi LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Kayla Brissi LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: "Anthony's Way, I AM ME!" Book Release Announcement

Warminster, PA, July 01, 2021 --(



About the Book:



"Anthony’s Way, I AM ME!" is inspired by the author’s son, Anthony, who has Kleefstra Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder.



The book takes the reader on a journey about a boy with special needs who questions his mother about his uniqueness and includes all the reasons why he's so special in the eyes of his mother.



“What can I say about this fantastic book? Firstly, it made me rather emotional, as the parent of a child with special needs I could relate to everything that Lisa wrote. Although the book is aimed at children and young people with special needs, and will undoubtedly help them to feel better about themselves, It would also make a great gift for a sibling too. I just love the writing style. It was refreshing and I could almost hear Lisa’s voice speaking the words to me. I think so many people will relate to this story.” - Fiona Heslehurst, Founder of KleefstraSyndrome.org



Important Book Information:



Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-7374152-0-6

Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/35TQy9U



About Lisa Ciao:



Lisa Ciao is the founder of the nonprofit Anthony's Center for Independent Adult Opportunities and author of "Anthony's Way, I AM ME!." As a Mom of a special needs adult son, her mission in life is to be a voice for the special needs community. With her endearing message that we're all created in the likeness and image of our Lord, she hopes to create more awareness, acceptance, and inclusivity for all.



About Domination Digital Marketing™:



Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.



Lisa is available for interviews, speaking engagements, events, or other collaborative opportunities. Please contact Kayla Brissi for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.



To learn more about Lisa, visit her website at anthonyciao.org or follow her at facebook.com/lisaciaoauthor. Warminster, PA, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kayla Brissi, the owner of Kayla Brissi LLC and founder of Domination Digital Marketing™, is proud to announce the book release of "Anthony’s Way, I AM ME!," a children’s book written by Lisa Ciao and illustrated by Mike Ferrin on June 29, 2021. The book is available in paperback through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.About the Book:"Anthony’s Way, I AM ME!" is inspired by the author’s son, Anthony, who has Kleefstra Syndrome which is a rare genetic disorder.The book takes the reader on a journey about a boy with special needs who questions his mother about his uniqueness and includes all the reasons why he's so special in the eyes of his mother.“What can I say about this fantastic book? Firstly, it made me rather emotional, as the parent of a child with special needs I could relate to everything that Lisa wrote. Although the book is aimed at children and young people with special needs, and will undoubtedly help them to feel better about themselves, It would also make a great gift for a sibling too. I just love the writing style. It was refreshing and I could almost hear Lisa’s voice speaking the words to me. I think so many people will relate to this story.” - Fiona Heslehurst, Founder of KleefstraSyndrome.orgImportant Book Information:Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-7374152-0-6Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/35TQy9UAbout Lisa Ciao:Lisa Ciao is the founder of the nonprofit Anthony's Center for Independent Adult Opportunities and author of "Anthony's Way, I AM ME!." As a Mom of a special needs adult son, her mission in life is to be a voice for the special needs community. With her endearing message that we're all created in the likeness and image of our Lord, she hopes to create more awareness, acceptance, and inclusivity for all.About Domination Digital Marketing™:Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.Lisa is available for interviews, speaking engagements, events, or other collaborative opportunities. Please contact Kayla Brissi for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.To learn more about Lisa, visit her website at anthonyciao.org or follow her at facebook.com/lisaciaoauthor. Contact Information Kayla Brissi LLC

Kayla Brissi

715-451-5428



https://www.kaylabrissi.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kayla Brissi LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend