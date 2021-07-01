Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EXM Insight Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from EXM Insight Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Freshstream Selects EXM Insight Digital Platform to Manage Their Portfolio of Investments

Freshstream has chosen EXM innovative portfolio management solution to monitor the investment performance of its investments.

Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 --(



“Streamlining our data collection and being able to analyze our financial performance with a flexible solution like EXM will support our growth and our ability to focus on the value creation opportunities across our portfolio,” said Razzak Akbar, CFO at Freshstream, “We were looking for a digital solution to help increase our efficiency but also support our ESG and Value Creation strategies, to give us a forward-looking perspective as our portfolio expands. We reviewed many solutions but EXM stood apart for the innovative quality of their platform and their strong commitment to a real partnership with us.”



“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Freshstream, an investment company with a strong entrepreneurial ethos and an emphasis on true value creation and ESG,” said Manfredi Bargioni, CEO of EXM Insight, “at EXM, we are strong believers in the power of data and digitalization to support the growth of our customers as the private capital industry evolves. We found a perfect alignment with Freshstream’s priorities of data integrity, advanced analytics and focus on ESG as a crucial component of value creation. We are really looking forward to work together with Freshstream as well as the many other private capital funds that are adopting EXM as their portfolio management solution.”



About EXM Insight

EXM Insight is a disruptive digital solution for the private capital industry. EXM is designed to help Private Equity general partners to define, communicate and control the execution of their business strategy around the concept of “Value Creation Drivers,” including ESG objectives and action plans. With a unique technology to extract financial data directly from companies’ accounting systems, EXM also ensures the timeliness and integrity of financial data contributing to the monthly and quarterly reports of the funds. For more information, visit www.exm.cloud or follow @exmcloud.



About Freshstream

Freshstream is a leading European mid-market private equity firm that focuses on the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium. Freshstream’s strategy focuses on acquiring majority stakes in growth businesses in its core markets, partnering with founder owners to create value and achieve scalable growth. For more information visit www.freshstream.com. Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- EXM Insight, the next-generation solution for portfolio monitoring and value creation for the Private Equity industry, has been selected by Freshstream, a London-based mid-market private equity firm to support the performance monitoring and the value creation plans of its investment portfolio. Freshstream will use EXM to automate data collection from portfolio companies, control progress of Value Creation and ESG performance, and optimize the production of quarterly reports for its investors.“Streamlining our data collection and being able to analyze our financial performance with a flexible solution like EXM will support our growth and our ability to focus on the value creation opportunities across our portfolio,” said Razzak Akbar, CFO at Freshstream, “We were looking for a digital solution to help increase our efficiency but also support our ESG and Value Creation strategies, to give us a forward-looking perspective as our portfolio expands. We reviewed many solutions but EXM stood apart for the innovative quality of their platform and their strong commitment to a real partnership with us.”“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Freshstream, an investment company with a strong entrepreneurial ethos and an emphasis on true value creation and ESG,” said Manfredi Bargioni, CEO of EXM Insight, “at EXM, we are strong believers in the power of data and digitalization to support the growth of our customers as the private capital industry evolves. We found a perfect alignment with Freshstream’s priorities of data integrity, advanced analytics and focus on ESG as a crucial component of value creation. We are really looking forward to work together with Freshstream as well as the many other private capital funds that are adopting EXM as their portfolio management solution.”About EXM InsightEXM Insight is a disruptive digital solution for the private capital industry. EXM is designed to help Private Equity general partners to define, communicate and control the execution of their business strategy around the concept of “Value Creation Drivers,” including ESG objectives and action plans. With a unique technology to extract financial data directly from companies’ accounting systems, EXM also ensures the timeliness and integrity of financial data contributing to the monthly and quarterly reports of the funds. For more information, visit www.exm.cloud or follow @exmcloud.About FreshstreamFreshstream is a leading European mid-market private equity firm that focuses on the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium. Freshstream’s strategy focuses on acquiring majority stakes in growth businesses in its core markets, partnering with founder owners to create value and achieve scalable growth. For more information visit www.freshstream.com. Contact Information EXM Insight Limited

Sacha Holmes

02038848890



https://www.exm.cloud



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EXM Insight Limited Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend