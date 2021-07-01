Quantifying Cybersecurity Culture: New Study Links Employee Sentiment to Security Posture

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

New framework and data reveals significant variation in security culture across industries and departments, guidance on how to quantify security culture.

Madison, WI, July 01, 2021 --



A strong cybersecurity culture, an organization’s collective awareness, attitudes and behaviors toward security, is based on employees willingly embracing security best practices both professionally and personally. Accordingly, ISACA and CMMI Institute research has shown organizations with strong cybersecurity cultures experience increased visibility into potential threats, reduced cyber incidents and greater post-attack resilience among other measurable benefits.



However, cybersecurity culture has historically been seen as an abstract concept and difficult to quantify. To help overcome this challenge, Infosec developed a framework and survey to classify cybersecurity culture and systematically measure results, allowing organizations to turn this important security variable into a data-driven element in their cybersecurity strategy.



“Our goal with this study was to understand the current state of security culture and uncover employee sentiments impacting security behaviors. The results show employee beliefs toward cybersecurity vary widely, which can have a major impact on an organization's security posture,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder at Infosec. “If employees aren't engaged in security training and best practices, it limits the security team's ability to effectively mitigate security threats. Understanding where your security culture is today is an essential first step to build an effective cybersecurity strategy.”



Quantifying the Current State of Security Culture



To conduct the study, Infosec surveyed over 1,000 professionals across dozens of industries to measure employee attitudes and perceptions towards cybersecurity and the organization’s security practices among five cybersecurity culture domains (Confidence, Engagement, Outcomes, Responsibility, Trust).



Results revealed unique cultural strengths and weaknesses based on respondents’ organization size, department and industry. Large organizations with 50,000+ employees, IT and security departments, and law firms and legal services reported the strongest cybersecurity cultures, and small organizations with less than 100 employees, distribution departments and agriculture reported the weakest cybersecurity cultures.



Other key findings on employee attitudes and perceptions around cybersecurity include:



74% believe a cybersecurity issue would be taken very or extremely seriously if reported at their workplace

66% believe they would face very or extremely serious consequences if they caused a cybersecurity incident at their workplace

23% feel complying with their organization's cybersecurity policies and best practices interferes with their ability to do their job very often or extremely often



Organizations of all sizes can use the findings included in this report as a reference point for their own cybersecurity culture or to focus their efforts on specific departments or cybersecurity culture domains. The study follows Infosec’s recent launch of their Infosec IQ Cybersecurity Culture Survey that allows security awareness and training managers to analyze and measure employee attitudes and perceptions towards security practices, policies and training strategies.



To read the full Cybersecurity Culture - Quantified report, go to https://www.infosecinstitute.com/form/cybersecurity-culture-quantified/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=culturereport.



About Infosec



Kate Rodgers

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



