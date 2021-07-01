Three Bogota Fintech Startups That Will Give a Lot of Buzz in the Coming Years

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Invest in Bogota Press Release

Get to know three growing Bogota fintech startups that due to their innovation and business development will give a lot to talk about in the coming years and will continue to position Bogota as one of the cities with the best fintech ecosystem in Latin America.

Bogota, Colombia, July 01, 2021 --(



Here are three growing fintech startups born in Bogota that, due to their innovation and business development, will give a lot to talk about in the coming years and will continue to position Colombia’s capital as one of the cities with the best fintech ecosystem in Latin America.



1. Avanzo:

Its slogan is "Financial well-being for a better society." This startup offers digital revolving credits with disbursements that occur in less than 12 hours after being requested.



Thus, Avanzo aims to facilitate the financial inclusion of people, since it is inclusive, since loans are made to people who have been reported by banks; it is practical, since no documentation is required; and it is safe, since it is offered through the employer of the person who wants to apply for the loan and, therefore, the installments of the loan are deducted from the salary of the person who acquired it.



2. Imix

This platform seeks to unite neighborhood stores with financial institutions and fintech companies, considering that, according to Imix, in Latin America 90% of payments are still made in cash and a good amount of the population is still unbanked.



In this way, the grocer becomes a provider of last-mile financial services, which allows the community to access products such as microcredits, microinsurance and micro savings. "We turn neighborhood shopkeepers into bankers in their community," they say on their website. It currently has operations in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Costa Rica.



3. Bloom

This collaborative financing or crowdfunding platform connects micro-investors with entrepreneurs seeking financial help to grow their businesses.



This startup, which is currently in search of seed capital to be able to expand in Latin America and which has been supported by the Rockstart accelerator, acquires great relevance in a market such as Latin America, if one considers that one of the greatest difficulties that small and medium-sized enterprises face is access to finance.



Miguel Hernández

57 3043762439



www.investinbogota.org



