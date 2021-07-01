Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference July Discount Announced

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2021 --(



"We are looking forward to the in-person industry event and anticipate a record-breaking crowd," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The industry conference takes place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center.



"Medicare insurance sales are growing and people want to learn the latest and prepare for the continued growth and competition," Slome notes. "Professionals who price, administer, market and sell to Medicare beneficiaries will be coming to hear what's taking place and to network with their peers."



According to the Association, over one thousand Medicare insurance professionals are expected to attend the event that includes a free day for those residing in the immediate Chicago region. Slome announced a special registrant discount for new registrants who register during July. "Those who want to take advantage should enter the referral code july100 when registering online," he explains.



Details for the 2021 conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



