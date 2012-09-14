PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is a Reference in International Study on the Banking Kiosks Market

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

This report includes detailed profiles of market leaders, while analyzing the dynamics of the market through its historical growth, current conditions and future growth prospects.



The growth of the banking kiosks market can be attributed to various factors such as the demand for self-service in various security-related applications in the financial sectors, the enhancement of customer services offered by interactive kiosks and the reduction in overall operating costs.



Banking kiosks also stand out for the convenience they provide to customers, as well as for saving service costs for the bank.



The banking kiosks market was valued at $744 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1311 million by 2026. In fact, the banking kiosks market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12,0% during this period.



Self-service banking kiosks (SSBK) from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, for example, make it possible to present a much more complete and user-friendly virtual platform, while providing numerous components that significantly extend the range of services.



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, proud and honored to be one of the companies chosen for this study, develops solutions adapted to banking and the improvement of their financial services.



About Market Research Store:

Market Research Store, located in Florida, USA, provides industry reports, global and regional, to clients in various industries and organizations to provide functional knowledge.



Photo: https://ibb.co/y0CFN2L



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



