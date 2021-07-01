Press Releases Saatvik Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saatvik Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saatvik Green Energy Bagged 141.76 MW Solar Modules Order by BHEL

One of North India's Largest Solar PV Manufacturing Facility

Gurugram, India, July 01, 2021 --(



The bid was secured by Saatvik Green Energy in a reverse bidding auction, other bidders were Vikram, Waaree, Goldi and Emmvee Solar. Supply of these modules to be made by December 2021.



Mr. Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Saatvik Green Energy said, “We are very pleased to secure the BHEL order and it motivates us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers. We believe that our superior technology and high-class quality modules paved the way to securing this prestigious order and we look forward to associating with BHEL."



Saatvik Green Energy (P) Limited is having 500 MW per annum capacity as on date engaging the best available technologies such as Lead automation, Jinchen, the company offers a wide range of solar PV modules inclusive of Polycrystalline, monocrystalline, glass-glass and bifacial modules and additional 300 MW to be added by August 21. Saatvik manufactures and markets high-quality, high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules from its advanced manufacturing facility at Ambala, in the state of Haryana. Gurugram, India, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saatvik Green Energy, one of India’s leading module manufacturers, has won a 141.76 MW Solar modules tender from BHEL for their 100 MW(AC) GSECL Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park, Gujarat.The bid was secured by Saatvik Green Energy in a reverse bidding auction, other bidders were Vikram, Waaree, Goldi and Emmvee Solar. Supply of these modules to be made by December 2021.Mr. Prashant Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Saatvik Green Energy said, “We are very pleased to secure the BHEL order and it motivates us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers. We believe that our superior technology and high-class quality modules paved the way to securing this prestigious order and we look forward to associating with BHEL."Saatvik Green Energy (P) Limited is having 500 MW per annum capacity as on date engaging the best available technologies such as Lead automation, Jinchen, the company offers a wide range of solar PV modules inclusive of Polycrystalline, monocrystalline, glass-glass and bifacial modules and additional 300 MW to be added by August 21. Saatvik manufactures and markets high-quality, high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules from its advanced manufacturing facility at Ambala, in the state of Haryana. Contact Information Saatvik Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Kalpit Pradhan

18001801051



https://saatvikgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saatvik Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.