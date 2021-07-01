Loveforce International Announces Its July Releases

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International announces its July 2021 music releases by five recording artists in several different and diverse musical genres.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International is proud to announce it’s July digital music releases. July will witness new releases by many familiar faces as well as a couple of new ones. New music by Billy Ray Charles, Stix Muzic Group, inRchild, A Prophet Among Us, and Ami Cannon will be released. The releases will be in the Soul, R&B, Reggae, House, Dance, Rock and Pop music genres.Two of the label's most popular artists, Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group, will debut multiple songs in July, and will introduce new artists to the Loveforce International family. The two artists personify what Loveforce International is about. They both continuously create new product and they both share the spotlight with others. In so doing, they consistently grow the label.Billy Ray Charles will have three new songs debuting in July. One song is in the Reggae genre, something new for Billy Ray. Another song is a tribute to Soul Icon James Brown. A third song has the potential to become a classic Soul song. That song introduces singer Leon Kittrell to the Loveforce International audience.Stix Muzic Group will release two new songs in July. One pushes the boundaries of House music. The other release totally switches gears because it is a Soul Music song in the classic Old School style. That song introduces singer Michael Le Blanc to the world.Loveforce International recording artist inRchild begins the month with a Power Rock song and ends it with an upbeat Reggae tune. Artist Ami Cannon will release a catchy Pop song about reincarnation. A Prophet Among Us will release a danceable Rock song with lyrics that are more analytic than the average Rock or Dance genre song.“Our Music this month is geared towards the global holiday that is happening right now,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We want to put Sizzle into the Summer holiday season with the great new music we are introducing. We hope that when people look back they will realize that July 2021 was the month when many iconic songs came out,” he continued.The releases kick off on Friday, July 2 with inRchild’s “Eye Love You” and Billy Ray Charles’ “Take Me Back To Jamaica.”For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





