Lithuanian Airports Now Offer Customers a Seamless Travel Search with an AI Assistant

A record number of new destinations will be offered by Lithuanian Airports this summer. Holiday seekers can choose from almost 80 direct flight routes from the country’s airports. To enhance the travel planning experience, the three Lithuanian airport websites integrated the state of the art AI travel assistant developed by Eddy Travels.



The fully automated AI assistant allows travelers to use natural language to search and book the best travel deals without the need to enter search criteria in cumbersome search forms. Instead, travelers can search flights, accommodation, tours, and activities by messaging the digital assistant in the chat available on airport websites. The chat widget appears after 30 seconds on the pages where the direct travel destinations from the airports are listed.



According to Rasa Petraitienė, Head of Customer Experience at Lithuanian Airports, the rising demand for air travel as countries loosen restrictions prompted to look for additional tools to ease the travel-planning process. “Our goal is to help travellers navigate the abundance of information regarding today’s travel rules and regulations. Fuelled by rising vaccination rates and with many countries opening-up, we are happy to offer an additional tool that makes planning for your next trip simpler.”



Edmundas Balčikonis, Co-Founder and CEO at Eddy Travels, added: “After spending tiring months in lockdown, people are eager to return to travel. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to work with Lithuanian Airports and help travelers plan a perfect holiday abroad simply by messaging the AI assistant.”



The AI travel assistant integrates with Booking.com, Kiwi.com, GetYourGuide, and other leading travel companies. Cutting-edge technology for natural language understanding (NLU) is powering the digital assistant. After receiving a message, the AI-powered chatbot automatically understands what people are looking for and responds with the best travel offers in seconds.



About Lithuanian Airports

The network of Lithuanian Airports includes three air gates in Vilnius, Kaunas, and Palanga. In 2020, Lithuanian Airports handled 1.8 million passengers and 30,000 flights; 72 direct routes were offered. www.ltou.lt/en



About Eddy Travels

About Eddy Travels

Eddy Travels is an artificial intelligence (AI) travel assistant with the best travel deals just a message away. Powered by cutting-edge technology for natural language understanding (NLU). Over 4 million users worldwide chat with the AI assistant to search flights, hotels, apartments, and tours or activities. The digital chatbot integrates with Kiwi.com, Booking.com, GetYourGuide, and other leading travel companies. Eddy Travels NLU and webchat technology are available for partners as a fully white-labeled solution to increase online engagement and conversions. Contact us to learn more: www.eddytravels.com/contact

