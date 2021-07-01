Press Releases Legacy Book Press LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Legacy Book Press LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Legacy Book Press LLC Releases Memoir in Verse About Surviving Depression

Legacy Book Press LLC has released its latest personal story, a memoir in verse by Mari-Carmen Marín titled, "Swimming, Not Drowning."

Camanche, IA, July 01, 2021 --(



About her book, Marín said, "The poems in this book were born out of my need to give a specific shape to the chaos in my mind. Once on paper, my feelings and thoughts became palpable, and I could look at them with the perspective of an outsider. Writing this book was therapeutic and enlightening. There is so much silence around the topic of mental illness that I felt I needed to raise my voice and talk about it from my personal experience. I see too many students of mine dying to find someone they can talk to about their mental issues without feeling shame or judgment. I want to connect with them and let them know that they are as capable as anybody else to achieve their goals and dreams."



Mari-Carmen Marín was born in Málaga, on the southern Mediterranean coast of Spain, but moved to Houston, Texas, in 2003 after receiving her Ph.D. in African American literature from the University of Zaragoza (Spain). An avid reader and lover of literature from an early age, she began to use poetry as a way of self-expression, self-understanding, and soon it became a challenge to create beauty, to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Writing poetry is her comfy chair in front of a fireplace on a stormy winter day; it brings warmth and comfort and provides a window through which she can see herself and the world from a perspective she can understand.



Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. Swimming, Not Drowning is its tenth publication, with at least three more coming soon later this year or early 2022.



Learn more at https://legacybookpress.com/swimming-not-drowning/. Camanche, IA, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Legacy Book Press LLC has released its latest personal story, a memoir in verse by Mari-Carmen Marín. "Swimming, Not Drowning" takes the reader on the poet’s journey through her struggles with an anxiety disorder that often leads to depression. The first part, “Deep Water,” explores the author’s childhood, family, personality, fears, disappointments, the generalized public unfamiliarity with mental illness, and other factors conducive to the onset of depression. The second part, “Drowning,” depicts what it feels like to be trapped in the disabling claws of the depression monster. The last part, “Swimming,” is a testament of hope, reassuring the reader that with patience, understanding, and support, everybody can learn how to “swim” the deep waters without drowning.About her book, Marín said, "The poems in this book were born out of my need to give a specific shape to the chaos in my mind. Once on paper, my feelings and thoughts became palpable, and I could look at them with the perspective of an outsider. Writing this book was therapeutic and enlightening. There is so much silence around the topic of mental illness that I felt I needed to raise my voice and talk about it from my personal experience. I see too many students of mine dying to find someone they can talk to about their mental issues without feeling shame or judgment. I want to connect with them and let them know that they are as capable as anybody else to achieve their goals and dreams."Mari-Carmen Marín was born in Málaga, on the southern Mediterranean coast of Spain, but moved to Houston, Texas, in 2003 after receiving her Ph.D. in African American literature from the University of Zaragoza (Spain). An avid reader and lover of literature from an early age, she began to use poetry as a way of self-expression, self-understanding, and soon it became a challenge to create beauty, to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Writing poetry is her comfy chair in front of a fireplace on a stormy winter day; it brings warmth and comfort and provides a window through which she can see herself and the world from a perspective she can understand.Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. Swimming, Not Drowning is its tenth publication, with at least three more coming soon later this year or early 2022.Learn more at https://legacybookpress.com/swimming-not-drowning/. Contact Information Legacy Book Press LLC

Jodie Toohey

563-343-0550



http://www.legacybookpress.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Legacy Book Press LLC