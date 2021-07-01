PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
North Coast Repertory Theatre

Filmed Productions Online: Dr. Glas at North Coast Repertory Theatre


North Coast Repertory Theatre concludes its acclaimed streaming season with the World Premiere of the streamed production of Dr. Glas.

Solana Beach, CA, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Penned by Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson) and based on a Swedish masterpiece, this psychological thriller slowly unravels a life-and-death moral dilemma of passion and all-consuming desire. Obie winner Daniel Gerroll (TV’s “The Blacklist) and (film “Chariots of Fire”) stars in the production.

This production will be filmed for streaming following all COVID safety guidelines from the CDC, SD County and Actor’s Equity Association. Audiences will see a full theatrical production directed by David Ellenstein with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, Prop Design Phillip Korth, and Stage Manager, Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show.

DR. GLAS will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from July 21 to August 15, 2021. Tickets are $35 for single viewing, $54 for group viewing, and can be purchased on our website.
Contact Information
North Coast Repertory Theatre
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
Contact
http://www.northcoastrep.org

