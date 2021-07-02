Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Quebec City Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Quebec City branch, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 02, 2021 --(



"With Future Electronics being established in the province of Quebec, there is a long history and a special bond with our customers," said General Manager Patrick Desy. "I am truly honored to be a part of delighting them."



Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. The Quebec City branch first opened in the Future Active Store on Charest Boulevard in 1986. The office moved to Avenue Saint-Jean-Baptiste a few years later to support the growth in the market.



"Quebec is known for its powerful R&D sector, with diverse engineering talent, which is why so many players have decided to set up their operations here," Desy said.



The Quebec City branch has seen rapid growth in multiple segments over the years, including Automotive, HVAC, LED lighting, Spa and Home Automation.



"As a demand creation driven distributor, Future Electronics and our experienced team in Quebec are uniquely positioned to service the innovation we are seeing from our customers in the market," Desy said.



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Quebec City team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio Caporicci

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada



