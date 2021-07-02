CloudApper Announces: Facilities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CloudApper Press Release

CloudApper is excited to announce Facilities, the cloud-based facility management application that allows you to access facility management data at any time.

Atlanta, GA, July 02, 2021



Simplify your company’s facility maintenance needs with Facilities. CloudApper’s latest software solution for facility and asset management operations.



Facilities is an intuitive web and mobile application that will reduce costs and save your company time by providing instant access to facility management and maintenance information.



Facilities are packed with the features and function your company needs for efficient facility management:



Emergency Management. Manage emergencies and unforeseen breakdowns that may occur on your company’s site. Facilities provide data to employees so they can access emergency protocols and processes to mitigate the problem.



Maintenance scheduling. Schedule maintenance work orders for your employees that will automatically be sent to the relevant employee who will be notified that they have a pending task.



Layout Map. For companies with a large footprint, Facilities provides Layout Map. With the Layout Map feature employees can locate machinery and assets accurately.



Scalability. Facilities grow with your company. Having to transfer data from an older system to a new one is a problem many companies would prefer to avoid when growing. With Facilities, a business can simply increase the number of users so the system grows alongside the company.



Employee Training Management. Employees must understand the processes and practices that take place within your facility. Training Management is a Facilities module that provides a repository of company information. Providing employees with access to the training management function will enable them to review processes, and best practices to adopt within the facility. This will lead to more efficient and well-trained employees.



Web and mobile accessibility. While some facility management solutions require installation, Facilities is cloud-based. This means that your employees will always have access to the platform via their laptops or smartphone.



Staying up to date on the operations within your company is crucial. Facilities enable employees to do so by providing an easily accessible digital platform. Monitor maintenance work orders, facility projects, and emergency maintenance tasks all through your smartphone.



The Facilities platforms allow employees to send and receive work orders, notify maintenance technicians and speedily attend to repairs.



Ensuring that your assets and equipment remain compliant can be challenging, with Facilities you can schedule maintenance activities and accurately record the process. Helping your company maintain a detailed asset will assist in ensuring compliance. At CloudApper, we understand that all companies have their unique challenges. That is why you can customize Facilities to suit your specific company needs.



About CloudApper: CloudApper is a no-code enterprise mobile app platform.

Shaon Shahnewaz

678-203-4268



https://www.cloudapper.com/

CloudApper

1050 Crown Pointe Pkwy.

Suite 850, Atlanta, GA

30338 USA



