DaveAI Forms R&D Consortium to Expand Use of Its Virtual Avatar Technology
Bangalore, India, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DaveAI, a NasscomDeeptech club startup has formed an R&D consortium to expedite its research & development efforts for their AI platform that helps build AI avatars. The consortium will include leading academic institutions IIT Guwahati, KTH Stockholm and a Swedish company InteractionAction/Helm & Wik AB.
This consortium led research & development efforts will help improve empathetic AI capabilities of the platform that will further humanize DaveAI. Their partnership with Helm & Wik AB will help DaveAI expand to new segments that include Education & Employee training.
DaveAI's vision to democratize AI and has been exploring different applications of AI in use cases such as personalization and content discovery. Sharing a similar outlook, Helm and Wik AB envisioned the application of automated and AI powered technologies to sophisticate the education through active interaction and responsive possibilities. DaveAI's platform has existing capabilities in Speech & NLP, Computer vision, 3D Visualization and hyper-personalization.
"With the progress DaveAI has made in the field of AI and Avatar technology, one of the verticals we are looking to expand to in the future, is Education. There is potential to revolutionize distance or e-learning with the use of our technology. Dr.PrebenWik of InteractionAction from Sweden is one of the foremost experts in using technology in Education. Collaborating with their company on different aspects of this project is a fantastic opportunity!" -Dr. Ananth CTO, DaveAI
"We are excited about the collaboration we have started with DaveAI. We have complementary backgrounds and skillsets, and I can feel the potential of greatness in the making." -PrebenWik CTO, InteractionAction/Helm&Wik AB
"We hope that InteractionAction will be able to contribute to this wonderful project with Swedish qualities and values, and that they will blend well with the existing qualities of India into a powerful new product with a unique flavor." -Hillevi Helm CEO, InteractionAction/Helm&Wik AB
DaveAI's virtual sales avatars mimic a human sales brain and help enterprises in Retail & BFSI -that used to predominantly sell offline- create seamless online experiences.
