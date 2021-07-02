Profit Whales Shared Cases and Useful Information About Amazon Sponsored Brands Video

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Profit Whales Press Release

Only 250 Amazon brand owners and marketing managers had a chance to talk to Amazon representative directly.

Profit Whales presented clients cases of using SBV. Based on their ad campaigns results, company representatives emphasized that quality of creatives is critical for this ad format.



“With the new Sponsored Brands Video Report that shows the number of shoppers that watched more than 10 seconds of the video, you can measure the effectiveness of the creative much better. I love how Amazon creates instruments so merchants can better control the journey of their potential customers.” - Ihor Dubovetskyi, CEO at Profit Whales



Speakers also talked about ad structure, features, requirements, the process of launching, and the reasons to promote brands with Sponsored Brands Video.



“During the last 6 years, I've been closely working with Digital Marketing for e-commerce brands. I never cease to be amazed how dynamic it is. Now it all comes down to the direct consumer, and if you want to get around it somehow, then you have lost. It's great to see the platform being so responsible in relevance to advertising.” - Oleksandr Nyezhnyk, Co-founder of Profit Whales



Steve Fruchter, Senior Product Manager at Amazon, analyzed the cases of Profit Whales, told how the results could be improved and how the Sponsored Brands Video algorithms work.



This online event was closed, so only 250 participants had a chance to ask Amazon representative questions. The most popular were ...



How to maximize the return with SBV?



Should I add subtitles to my video?



What bidding strategy would you suggest for Sponsored Brands Video?



“Amazon Advertising is much closer to Amazon agencies and sellers now. Great cooperation! The webinar allowed participants to ask questions that have been troubling them for so long. Such info could transfer your brand to another level where you can immediately adapt to the platform trends. This was our first webinar where we have opened Amazon Advertising backstage, so stay tuned.” - Vitalii Khyzhniak, CGO at Profit Whales



A Sponsored Brands Video Ad is a type of Amazon Advertising which is available to sellers enrolled in the Brand Registry program. This type of ad was introduced in 2020, so this novelty helps to stand out from the competitors.



Sponsored Brands Video appears halfway down the first page of search results on the Amazon website. Unlike typical Sponsored Product ads, which look like organic search results, video ads take up a large portion of the page, video will play automatically when 50% of it is on-screen. So it's difficult to miss them. It includes product details, video, and a mute toggle button.



Miami, FL, July 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Amazon and Profit Whales organized a closed live webinar to share the most important information and successful practices of using Sponsored Brands Video Advertising. Participants noted tips and tricks, which can help Amazon brands stand out in desktop and mobile shopping results, increase awareness and profit.

Contact Information Profit Whales
Dari Bilera
+1-814-351-9477
profitwhales.com

