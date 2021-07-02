GBA Elects and Installs Officers and Directors to Its Board

Press Releases Georgia Bankers Association Press Release

Luke Flatt, chairman, president and CEO of AB&T in Albany, was installed as the 132nd Chairman of the Georgia Bankers Association.



“I want GBA and the full industry to focus on building off the goodwill we established as financial first responders during the pandemic,” Flatt said during GBA’s Annual Meeting June 22. “Bankers have the tools, the creativity and the compassion to be true lights for our customers and communities. I see it every day and every time I gather with you. And that’s where the power of GBA comes in. Our association is all about being a resource for us to be better prepared, better skilled and better advocates about all that is good and noble in what we do.”



Members elected C. Rhodes McLanahan, CEO, First American Bank & Trust Company, Athens, as Chairman Elect. Kimberli (Kim) D. Wilson, president and CEO, OneSouth Bank, Blakely, was elected Vice Chairman. They join the other GBA officers to comprise the Executive Committee: Secretary-Treasurer Brad Barber, president and CEO of First National Bank, Bainbridge, and Immediate Past Chairman, Spence Mullis, president and CEO, Morris Bank, Dublin.



In addition, nine new board members representing the association’s geographic divisions have been elected by their peers, appointed to At Large positions, or will serve in designated positions:



- Group 4: Bill Stump, chairman, president and CEO, Community Bank & Trust-West Georgia, LaGrange

- Group 6: John Childs, president and CEO, Exchange Bank, Milledgeville

- Group 8: Parrish Clark, CEO, Guardian Bank, Valdosta

- Group 10: David Voyles, president, Pinnacle Bank, Elberton

- At Large: Bill Easterlin, president and CEO, Queensborough National Bank and Trust, Louisville

- At Large: Stephen Cheney, CEO, Thomasville National Bank

- Community Bankers Committee Chair: John Barker, president and CEO, First Bank of Pike, Molena

- GBA Services Inc., Chair: Susan Moss, president and CEO, Planters and Citizens Bank, Camilla, who is also the Group 2 board member.

- Leadership GBA Chair: Jenny Wofford, senior vice president, Pinnacle Bank, Elberton.



