Dubai-Based Proact Announces Real Conversations Based Unique PR Offering for Expo 2020 Participants

“At Proact we strive for innovative ways to get the desired attention of the target audience for our clients. Based on a survey of previous, current clients and journalists over 10 countries, we perfected our offering for Expo2020, and it took several months. The hard work has paid-off very well and we are proud of what the team has built. We are flooded with queries from non-traditional markets and sectors we had never imagined existed,” Ritu Kant explained during the virtual media briefing.



When asked that given the massive scale of Expo2020 Dubai, amidst hundreds of pavilions and several events on daily basis, how would smaller countries and brands find the right positioning to leverage the opportunity, he said, “It indeed is a tedious task and hence most copy-book style PR strategies fail. While Expo2020 Dubai is a unique platform for the business leaders to network during the event and generate brand visibility for their products and ventures, absence of a winning public relations strategy can lead to missed opportunities,” said Ojha. He is the author of "Real Conversations in Digital Age," an international columnist and leadership trainer apart from running Proact, an integrated PR and marketing firm.



Proact, founded in 2013, operates from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.



“We are emerging as the best agency for PR for Expo2020 Dubai because of our bespoke offerings that go much beyond just media relations. Ranging from influencer marketing, Expo2020 focussed webpages, brand videos, podcasts etc. we have gone to the specifics of arranging networking meetings for our clients,” explained Ojha to the reporters. An internationally acclaimed author, journalist and columnist, he advises brands across financial services, infrastructure, smart city solutions, lifestyle, e-commerce and technology. He started Proact with just 3 employees in India in 2013 and now has a footprint in USA, Singapore, UAE and Africa.



When asked why should a brand hire an agency for Expo2020 and why not use internal resources, he said, “Travelling overseas to a new country with different culture, business traditions and language barrier for work could take away the focus from focussing on generating new business opportunities during the Expo, to managing the basics. It is quite overwhelming in fact and that is why a communication partner that is locally present and works as a core team of the client, becomes really valuable.”



Asked why a participating company in Expo2020 should choose Proact as its communication partner, Ritu Kant said, “Because of our integrated offering including brand positioning, content, marketing and PR with sharp focus on the brand story. We invest significant time in understanding a client’s business to build core-messaging and storyline. Transparency, competitiveness and the customisation abilities differentiate us in the business of building perception, earning love of each of our clients.”



