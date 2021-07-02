Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Opens Hiking Center

Press Releases Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Press Release

Ste. Genevieve, MO, July 02, 2021 --(



“We’re proud and excited to become a one-of-a-kind basecamp for some of the best hiking trails in Missouri,” said owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Join us this summer in a way you never have before – on the trails!”



Prior to the day of their weekend hike, guests can call Chaumette Vineyards & Winery at (573) 747-1000 to reserve a private dining site and order meals and wine from The Grapevine Grill. These items will be packaged together in an insulated backpack and be available for pickup at the Hiking Center tent, located on the patio at the entrance of The Grapevine Grill.



Chaumette Vineyards & Winery’s hiking menu features a variety of portable, gourmet meals to choose from, as well as their award-winning wines. Food options include:



- Roasted turkey wrap

- Mixed green salad

- Sicilian wrap

- Chaumette hummus plate

- Pasta salad



Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has two trails on its property including The Norton Trail and The Chardonel Trail. The Norton Trail extends two miles and has seven unique dining sites throughout the property, besides the vineyards, down by the lake, and at the top of the hill. The Chardonel Trail allows guests to hike between Chaumette Vineyards & Winery and Charleville Winery & Brewery.



There are also 20 additional trails within a 30-mile drive of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery.



About Chaumette Vineyards & Winery



Chaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, hiking center, among more traditional winery amenities.



Contact Information Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Hank Johnson

573-747-1000



https://chaumette.com/



