Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Why Not Me?" by Bette-Anne Pinnock

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Why Not Me?" – poems by Bette-Anne Pinnock.

A collection of non-fiction poetry which is unpretentious yet tender, depicting an era in the author’s life.



This heartfelt collection is aimed to challenge, calm, convert, comfort, console, help you to sleep, break the ice and make the reader laugh or even cry.



The author intends that its audience will find that it generously opens up a new world of thought.



"Why Not Me?" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 158 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941830

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B097Q7XTZ7

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WNM

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



