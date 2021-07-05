PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Why Not Me?" by Bette-Anne Pinnock


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Why Not Me?" – poems by Bette-Anne Pinnock.

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Why Not Me?

A collection of non-fiction poetry which is unpretentious yet tender, depicting an era in the author’s life.

This heartfelt collection is aimed to challenge, calm, convert, comfort, console, help you to sleep, break the ice and make the reader laugh or even cry.

The author intends that its audience will find that it generously opens up a new world of thought.

"Why Not Me?" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 158 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941830
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B097Q7XTZ7
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WNM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

