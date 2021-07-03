Defined Bioscience Launches with $1.5M SBIR from the NIH to Advance Stem Cell Media

Press Releases Defined Bioscience Inc. Press Release

Defined recently received a $1.5M in Phase II SBIR award from the National Institutes of Health to develop defined media over the next two years.

“Stem cell media represents a significant cost burden across stem cell industries, including established life science sectors and the blooming cultured meat space,” said Dr. Steven Rees, CEO of Defined Bioscience. “We aim to address this need, while also meeting expectations for reduced animal componentry and removing proprietary or unknown ingredients.”



In addition, the team recently added top tier advisory board members with expertise in stem cells, protein production, and commercialization. Advisors include Paul Burridge (Northwestern University), Alysson Muotri (Director of the UC San Diego Stem Cell Program), Geoffrey Chang (UC San Diego), and Jiwu Wang (Allele Biotech).



Defined Bioscience is now seeking industrial partners and investors to move its current products, including HiDef B8 into the hands of scientists around the world. With recent NIH funding, Defined expects to expand their IP portfolio and product pipeline for new applications. The recent SBIR was funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the NIH.



Steve Rees

929-333-4633



definedbioscience.com



