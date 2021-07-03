John Giftah Shares About His #1 New Bestseller "Unveil Your Purpose"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases John Giftah International Press Release

Bangalore, India, July 03, 2021 --(



As the world is grappling with the pangs of the pandemic and many people are seeking answers related to the reason for their existence, John Giftah’s book came as a lighthouse of hope guiding them towards their purpose in life. He believes that a person can live their life to their fullest, experience satisfaction in life and express their full potential only when they are living in their purpose. He says, “An aircraft is at its best in the sky – not on the road; Likewise, you cannot expect to unleash the best version of yourself on the ground if your purpose is amidst the clouds!”



When asked the reason for writing the book, he shared about one of the tragic perils that are actively playing in society. "Each individual has a specific area of purpose, passion and strength. Unfortunately, in most cases, they are forced by their family to make a career move to a field that is not their area of strength. This leads to an extensive amount of pressure and other complications which in turn not only affects them professionally but also emotionally, psychologically, mentally and even physically in many cases." Through the book, not only does he want to shed light on this alarming issue that is affecting millions of people, but to also guides them into discovering and walking in their purpose.



In the book, he takes a deep dive to explain how our purpose is connected to our childhood dreams, ambitions, gifts and experiences. "Ever since I was young, I dreamt of impacting lives across the globe. I have been writing and speaking ever since I was a kid. Today, I am not only walking in my purpose but also walking in my dreams and one can see that what I used to do as a kid is a foreshadow of what I am doing now."



This success did not come easy for him. He shared how he underwent seasons of discouragement, opposition and pain that forced him to give up walking in his purpose. But he fought against the forces with God’s help and is now a beacon of hope to those who are facing similar challenges in walking in their purpose. His experiences coupled with his personality and gift of inspiring people are a perfect dose for humanity for such a time as this.



"Unveil Your Purpose" truly matches the description of its subtitle in being a complete guide to living the life that we are created for. The eight sections of the book cover a wide range of topics like fundamental aspects of walking in our purpose, a step-by-step guide to discover and channelize our purpose, having a purpose-driven mindset and lifestyle, practical steps to take towards our purpose and a lot more – resounding with anecdotes, life experiences and examples – all based on God’s Word.



In conclusion, he shared a truly life-changing quote from his book, “You are not a created-being trying to find a purpose; You were created because you have a purpose.” This one statement is enough to pull the trigger against identity crisis, low self-esteem, the feelings of being devalued and unworthy and a whole lot of strongholds taking on today’s generation.



John Giftah

+919620116688



www.johngiftah.com



