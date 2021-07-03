FlexiHub 5.0 Was Released with Added RDP Support

Press Releases Electronic Team Press Release

Electronic Team, Inc. releases FlexiHub 5.0 version that offers the ability to redirect local devices over RDP and connect to remote peripherals via an RDP channel.

Microsoft's Remote Desktop Protocol uses a specific method for devices redirected to a remote desktop. However, certain types of USB peripherals may be unrecognized by native means of RDP and thus unavailable for redirection.



The new FlexiHub 5.0 helps to deal with that problem by offering USB forwarding regardless of the device type. For instance, it can be used to set up a USB scanner to be operable from cloud-based virtual machines and terminal server environments. The redirected scanners can be used with TWAIN-compliant applications and with no client-side driver installation.



The second possible use-case scenario is a 3-D mouse pass-through to a remote desktop without functionality loss. The standard Microsoft RDP redirection is only capable of forwarding the Zoom In/Zoom out tool for most 3-D mouses.



The reoccurring issue with image delay while accessing a webcam from a remote desktop can be resolved likewise. FlexiHub provides client machines with the same level of functionality as it would have with a direct connection to the peripheral device.



Another feature added to the latest version is the ability to set the priority from highest to lowest for RDP, UDP, direct. And tunnel server connection channels used to access remote devices. By default, the optimal connection channel is selected automatically and used to make the required device available for access from a virtual desktop.



Now that the multitude of specialists has shifted to teleworking due to the global pandemic, it is becoming of key importance to be able to access USB devices in a remote session.

