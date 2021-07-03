RateTiger Certified by Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) as a Recommended Distribution Partner

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

GHA hotel brands to leverage eRevMax’s extensive connectivity for improving operations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2021 --(



The certification facilitates GHA’s 35+ hotel brands, representing over 500 hotels and resorts, the option to leverage RateTiger as their distribution platform while still enjoying the benefits of GHA’s multi-brand DISCOVERY loyalty programme.



"Through our recently certified connection to eRevMax, the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is now able to offer participating hotel brands the ability to plug into its distribution channels without having to develop dedicated point-to-point integrations with each different PMS system," said Folker Heim, Chief Operating Officer, GHA.



“The certification with GHA further extends our commitment to the hotelier community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of GHA’s multi-brand DISCOVERY loyalty programme while managing online distribution through RateTiger. We are excited for hotels to be able to use our integration to achieve their business goals,” commented Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax, Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 17 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.



