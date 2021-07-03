Spotlight Sessions from Kite Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics at SMi's Aseptic Processing Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The Inaugural Aseptic Processing Conference will take place on 20th and 21st September 2021 in London, UK, two spotlight sessions with Kite Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics announced.

The Aseptic Processing Conference will be held on 20th and 21st September in London, UK, delegates have the option to attend virtually. This conference will bring together industry experts that will explore aseptic facility design and operation to implement agile contamination control strategies.



Interested parties can register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR3



Below are the spotlight sessions from Kite Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics on:



Day One: 20th September 2021: Scott Nichols, Quality Compliance Lead from Kite Pharma will present on FDA's Current Expectations on Sterile Biotechnology Drug Product Manufacturing, covering:



- FDA’s regulatory framework relating to Aseptic Processing

- Discussion of common review/filing issues relating to sterility assurance

- Outcomes from GMP inspections



Day Two: 21st September 2021: Jingjing Li, Senior Manager, QA, Orchard Therapeutics will present on: Designing a quality management system (QMS) for ATMP Manufacturing, covering:



- Reviewing the elements of a QMS for ATMP manufacturing

- Integrating contamination control into the QMS

- Aligning QMS with operational models

- Managing QMS lifecycle



The conference is attended by senior microbiologists, cleanroom managers, sterility assurance specialists, senior QA’s and QC’s and those that are involved and interested in new regulations for compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing in aseptic processing.



The conference brochure with the agenda and expert speaker line-up is now available to download from the website: http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR3



Sponsored by: ILC Dove, Innerspace, Solo Containment and STERIS



SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference

London, UK

Conference: 20-21 September 2021

Workshop day: 22 September 2021

http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR3



