Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Doan Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Doan Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Doan Group Relaunches Specialty Division with Enhanced Quality Control Measures

The Doan Group has relaunched its Specialty Division with enhanced quality control measures thanks to its new centralized Quality Control Divisions. The Quality Control Division adds a new third layer of QC to every file written to better ensure accuracy without negatively affecting cycle time.

Covington, GA, July 03, 2021 --(



While The Doan Group has been assisting clients for decades with specialty claims, in addition to auto and light truck and property claims, the Specialty Division has been revamped to include a deeper commitment than ever to accuracy and efficiency thanks to a newly created and centralized Quality Control Division.



“One of the most important promises we make to our clients is that we will deliver to them a high level of confidence in both our process and results. The Specialty Division will keep that promise using a multifactor quality assurance method,” says Josh Kane, Specialty Division Manager for The Doan Group. “Every file will now undergo a third layer of quality control. First with the actual appraiser, then at the franchise level, and finally with our new centralized Quality Control Division.”



In addition to a heightened focus on file reviews, the technology mix employed by the Specialty and Quality Control divisions includes the AdjustRite estimating software, the industry leader in its space, to ensure every applicable file is written leveraging the most current and accurate data.



“The Doan Group’s centralized Quality Control Division is dedicated to delivering lower Total Cost of Repair and faster cycle times, and also being available to intake and rapidly respond to direct client feedback,” says Kane.



“We are excited to offer this additional value to our clients. This underscores the benefits of The Doan Group as a complete resource for all their appraisal needs,” says Roger Crowley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. “The amazing people we have all across the country that interact with our clients every day remain committed to constantly honing the high levels of service and estimating accuracy our clients appreciate and keep coming back for.”



The Specialty Division also offers professional appraisal services for a broad list of vehicles and equipment, including medium and heavy duty trucks, commercial trailers, farm and agricultural equipment, construction equipment including cranes, mass transit vehicles, and even oil derricks and field rigging.



In addition to specialty vehicle appraisals, the Specialty Division will offer a robust suite of services, including:



- Material Damage Estimating

- Total Loss Evaluation Services

- Salvage Disposal Services

- Desk/Subrogation Reviews and Appraisals

- Virtual Estimating

- DRP

- Cargo Loss Inspections

- Scene Investigations

- Diminished Value Appraisals

- Reinspection

- Mechanical Warranty Inspections



For a full list of all services offered by The Doan Group, visit www.doan.com/#section-services



The Doan Group provides nationwide vehicle, specialty, and property appraisal services, in addition to other claims services, to the insurance industry. Headquartered in Covington, Georgia, the company has regional offices throughout the U.S. to provide its customers and their clients with a reliable and efficient national coverage network.



For more information about The Doan Group and its services, please visit ww.doan.com or contact us at info@doan.com. Covington, GA, July 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Doan Group, a boutique national provider of vehicle and property appraisal services, announced today the relaunch of The Doan Group Specialty Division. This division assists insurers with unique and challenging claims such as those relating to on-road tractor trailers, motorhomes, a wide variety of recreational vehicles, and an extensive list of heavy equipment.While The Doan Group has been assisting clients for decades with specialty claims, in addition to auto and light truck and property claims, the Specialty Division has been revamped to include a deeper commitment than ever to accuracy and efficiency thanks to a newly created and centralized Quality Control Division.“One of the most important promises we make to our clients is that we will deliver to them a high level of confidence in both our process and results. The Specialty Division will keep that promise using a multifactor quality assurance method,” says Josh Kane, Specialty Division Manager for The Doan Group. “Every file will now undergo a third layer of quality control. First with the actual appraiser, then at the franchise level, and finally with our new centralized Quality Control Division.”In addition to a heightened focus on file reviews, the technology mix employed by the Specialty and Quality Control divisions includes the AdjustRite estimating software, the industry leader in its space, to ensure every applicable file is written leveraging the most current and accurate data.“The Doan Group’s centralized Quality Control Division is dedicated to delivering lower Total Cost of Repair and faster cycle times, and also being available to intake and rapidly respond to direct client feedback,” says Kane.“We are excited to offer this additional value to our clients. This underscores the benefits of The Doan Group as a complete resource for all their appraisal needs,” says Roger Crowley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. “The amazing people we have all across the country that interact with our clients every day remain committed to constantly honing the high levels of service and estimating accuracy our clients appreciate and keep coming back for.”The Specialty Division also offers professional appraisal services for a broad list of vehicles and equipment, including medium and heavy duty trucks, commercial trailers, farm and agricultural equipment, construction equipment including cranes, mass transit vehicles, and even oil derricks and field rigging.In addition to specialty vehicle appraisals, the Specialty Division will offer a robust suite of services, including:- Material Damage Estimating- Total Loss Evaluation Services- Salvage Disposal Services- Desk/Subrogation Reviews and Appraisals- Virtual Estimating- DRP- Cargo Loss Inspections- Scene Investigations- Diminished Value Appraisals- Reinspection- Mechanical Warranty InspectionsFor a full list of all services offered by The Doan Group, visit www.doan.com/#section-servicesThe Doan Group provides nationwide vehicle, specialty, and property appraisal services, in addition to other claims services, to the insurance industry. Headquartered in Covington, Georgia, the company has regional offices throughout the U.S. to provide its customers and their clients with a reliable and efficient national coverage network.For more information about The Doan Group and its services, please visit ww.doan.com or contact us at info@doan.com. Contact Information The Doan Group

Roger Crowley

770-788-8328



www.doan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Doan Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend