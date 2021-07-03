The Excellence Collection Resumes Operations of Its Properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica

Press Releases The Excellence Collection Press Release

“Over the past year, we have been able to reopen our hotels and resorts, one by one, in a way that provides our guests with safety, health, and the same Infinite Excellence that characterizes our brand. We feel privileged to be able to offer high-end vacation experiences after overcoming such a difficult period, and simultaneously celebrate the bespoke service that has positioned our properties among TripAdvisor’s highest-ranked All-Inclusive destinations for 2021. We are excited to have the final piece of the puzzle with the reopening of Excellence Punta Cana and look forward to more extraordinary moments together for years to come,” expressed Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for The Excellence Collection. Miami, FL, July 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Excellence Collection announces all its properties are now open following temporary closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic has opened its doors and officially brings the brand to a full operation of its hotels and resorts.The reopening phase of the brand’s different properties started gradually and successfully in Cancun, Riviera Maya and Punta Cana. Montego Bay is the most recent destination to resume operations earlier this month.The brand will extend its free COVID-19 testing policy through July 31 for those who require it to re-enter their countries of origin and will provide complimentary accommodation to guests whose results are positive (some restrictions apply). Additionally, The Excellence Collection reports all on-site employees at Excellence El Carmen and Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are 100% vaccinated. For the safety and well-being of guests, vaccinations in Jamaica and Mexico are currently underway as well.Currently, The Excellence Collection comprises seven high-end properties, most of which were recently recognized by Trip Advisor’s annual Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards. Excellence Punta Cana is among the world’s best in two categories; the #13 All-Inclusive property in the Caribbean and #15 in Romance.“Over the past year, we have been able to reopen our hotels and resorts, one by one, in a way that provides our guests with safety, health, and the same Infinite Excellence that characterizes our brand. We feel privileged to be able to offer high-end vacation experiences after overcoming such a difficult period, and simultaneously celebrate the bespoke service that has positioned our properties among TripAdvisor’s highest-ranked All-Inclusive destinations for 2021. We are excited to have the final piece of the puzzle with the reopening of Excellence Punta Cana and look forward to more extraordinary moments together for years to come,” expressed Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for The Excellence Collection. Contact Information The Excellence Collection

Diego Osorio

305-842-7215



www.theexcellencecollection.com



