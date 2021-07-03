PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Keyfactor and PrimeKey Finalize Merger


Merger Creates IAM Industry’s First Ever Machine Identity Management Platform for the Enterprise

Cleveland, OH, July 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keyfactor® and PrimeKey® today announced they have completed their previously reported merger under the Keyfactor brand.

Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, provides certificate lifecycle automation and crypto-agility solutions. PrimeKey’s EJBCA® software offers the most flexible private PKI (public key infrastructure) and certificate authority (CA) supporting DevOps, IoT, manufacturing and enterprise use cases. Combined, both solutions created the industry’s first end-to-end machine identity management platform – with flexible and highly scalable certificate issuance and automated deployment of machine identities across complex enterprise and emerging IoT and OT use cases.

In 2020, Keyfactor and PrimeKey announced a technology integration partnership. The integration combined Keyfactor's Certificate Automation with PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise product, offering Keyfactor and PrimeKey customers end-to-end visibility and automation to all private and publicly issued certificates via a single platform.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve built strong relationships with the PrimeKey leadership team, which ultimately led us to this market-defining merger,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “Keyfactor and PrimeKey share a history rooted in cryptography and a relentless commitment to customer service and satisfaction. Through our growing partnership, we imagined a world where we could offer even more value to our customers through continued market growth, product expansion and PKI expertise. This merger truly brings machine identity management to the forefront - and to the enterprise.”
Contact Information
Keyfactor
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
Contact
www.keyfactor.com

