Keyfactor and PrimeKey Finalize Merger

Cleveland, OH, July 03, 2021 --(



Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, provides certificate lifecycle automation and crypto-agility solutions. PrimeKey’s EJBCA® software offers the most flexible private PKI (public key infrastructure) and certificate authority (CA) supporting DevOps, IoT, manufacturing and enterprise use cases. Combined, both solutions created the industry’s first end-to-end machine identity management platform – with flexible and highly scalable certificate issuance and automated deployment of machine identities across complex enterprise and emerging IoT and OT use cases.



In 2020, Keyfactor and PrimeKey announced a technology integration partnership. The integration combined Keyfactor's Certificate Automation with PrimeKey’s EJBCA Enterprise product, offering Keyfactor and PrimeKey customers end-to-end visibility and automation to all private and publicly issued certificates via a single platform.



"Over the past 18 months, we've built strong relationships with the PrimeKey leadership team, which ultimately led us to this market-defining merger," said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. "Keyfactor and PrimeKey share a history rooted in cryptography and a relentless commitment to customer service and satisfaction. Through our growing partnership, we imagined a world where we could offer even more value to our customers through continued market growth, product expansion and PKI expertise. This merger truly brings machine identity management to the forefront - and to the enterprise."

Contact Information
Keyfactor

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.keyfactor.com



