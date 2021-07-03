"Getting By" Named Finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PenPower Book Marketing Press Release

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest International awards program for indie authors and independent publishers. In its fifteenth year of operation, the award was established to recognize and honor the most exceptional independently published books in over 70 different categories, and is presented by Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (www.IBPPG.com) in cooperation with Marilyn Allen of Allen O'Shea Literary Agency. Chicago, IL, July 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- PenPower Book Marketing Services and Chicago-area author Jaire Sims are pleased to announce that Sims’ debut young adult novel, "Getting By," was named a finalist in the African American (Fiction) category in the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. The book, a coming-of-age story, focuses on the unique struggles of an autistic gay African-American teen.“I’m pleased that my debut novel was awarded with this achievement,” says Sims. “The Next Generation Indie Book Awards celebrate the best in independent and small press publishing, and there are some incredible works among the winners and finalists.”"Getting By" introduces readers to Carver Goodman, a high school junior living in Chicago whose main goal for the year is studying for and getting a good score on the ACT exam. However, his path to fulfilling his objective is filled with the trials of life: bullies, a recent autism diagnosis, first romance, and the desire to determine his own sexuality.Sims’ inspiration for the book came from his struggles to find protagonists whom he could relate to during his youth.“I wanted to write a story for people like me,” says Sims. “During my teen years I noticed that finding books with Black, gay or autistic protagonists was difficult and mostly non-existent. My goal with this novel was to give today’s readers an option that better reflects who they uniquely are, and hopefully show them that they too can write and add their own voices to these underserved communities.”Jaire concludes: “[T]his award indicates that my style of writing and storytelling made an impact on readers. That's all I could hope for and being awarded a finalist makes me even more assured that my story was worth sharing in the end.”Jaire Sims was born and raised in Chicago and "Getting By" is his first book. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies and was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome during his college years. Being on the autism spectrum, Jaire can relate to the challenges that “aspies” encounter regarding socializing and interacting with people."Getting By" is available through BookBaby.com and online booksellers.About the Next Generation Indie Book AwardsThe Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest International awards program for indie authors and independent publishers. In its fifteenth year of operation, the award was established to recognize and honor the most exceptional independently published books in over 70 different categories, and is presented by Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (www.IBPPG.com) in cooperation with Marilyn Allen of Allen O'Shea Literary Agency. Contact Information PenPower Book Marketing

