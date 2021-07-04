Press Releases DrubDesign Press Release

Receive press releases from DrubDesign: By Email RSS Feeds: DrubDesign Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their Brand New Website

Kolkata, India, July 04, 2021 --(



Their objective with this new website is to offer their visitors an easier approach to find out about their services and solutions and also to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own choice. The new website is creative, interactive and gives better access to web pages. Their current and prospective clients will find valuable information about their services on the homepage of the website. The portfolio will highlight the projects they have finished and outline the value made for each client as a result.



DrubDesign expects their client to obtain the new website with a new look, easily accessible information and wish to build this website as a source of information for people who visit their site.



The CEO of DrubDesign said, "We would also like to say thanks to our amazing staff members at DrubDesig who contributed their time and hard work to make this site what it is."



Amongst the additional features, the site includes integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin to foster increased communication with the clients. Kolkata, India, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DrubDesign are pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website. After a couple of weeks of hard work and dedication, they are happy to officially announce the launch of their new website. The new site launch is accessible, and the URL is drubdesign.com.Their objective with this new website is to offer their visitors an easier approach to find out about their services and solutions and also to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own choice. The new website is creative, interactive and gives better access to web pages. Their current and prospective clients will find valuable information about their services on the homepage of the website. The portfolio will highlight the projects they have finished and outline the value made for each client as a result.DrubDesign expects their client to obtain the new website with a new look, easily accessible information and wish to build this website as a source of information for people who visit their site.The CEO of DrubDesign said, "We would also like to say thanks to our amazing staff members at DrubDesig who contributed their time and hard work to make this site what it is."Amongst the additional features, the site includes integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin to foster increased communication with the clients. Contact Information DrubDesign

Subhasish Kar

+919432052242



https://drubdesign.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DrubDesign