

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Systweak Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Systweak Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Systweak’s Advanced Uninstall Manager Goes Free This 4th of July for All U.S. Customers

Advanced Uninstall Manager Allows Mac users to quickly uninstall apps in a click.

Jaipur, India, July 04, 2021 --(



As the name entails, Advanced Uninstall Manager is a dedicated solution designed for identifying and deleting unwanted programs along with its associated files/folders & residual junk. The tool helps users to recover a significant amount of storage space so that you can easily declutter your Mac and enhance its performance overall. Using the application, you can also manage login items and maintain a list of your Favourite Mac Apps at one place. Listed below are some primary features of Advanced Uninstall Manager:



● One-Click Uninstall

● Lists All Installed Apps & Login Items

● Removes Residual & Associated Files

● Add apps to Favorites to keep them from being uninstalled



Company CEO, Shrishail Rana, Systweak Software, expressed, “As the US marks another year of being an independent country. And being our largest customer base, it is our duty to their citizens by imparting a small deal, as respect towards their culture and what important for US citizens. We hope more and more Mac users in the US will benefit from this offering and accept this as a token of our gratitude and respect.”



“Our company has served US Citizens with our practical solutions for quite a long time now. And what better opportunity than this to gift our personal favourite application – Advanced Uninstall Manager to all U.S. Consumers. Well, that’s our way to celebrate the day and show our love for the country. Happy Independence Day to all Americans!” added, Ms. Hema Ghai, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Systweak Software.



You Can Visit Advanced Uninstall Manager Website For More Details:

https://www.advanceduninstallmanager.com/



About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Jaipur, India, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Systweak Software, known for a variety of optimization and security software, has offered a special reward on 4th of July, the US independence day. To celebrate the spirit of freedom, Systweak is offering its Mac Application, Advanced Uninstall Manager, free of cost for Mac users across the United States.As the name entails, Advanced Uninstall Manager is a dedicated solution designed for identifying and deleting unwanted programs along with its associated files/folders & residual junk. The tool helps users to recover a significant amount of storage space so that you can easily declutter your Mac and enhance its performance overall. Using the application, you can also manage login items and maintain a list of your Favourite Mac Apps at one place. Listed below are some primary features of Advanced Uninstall Manager:● One-Click Uninstall● Lists All Installed Apps & Login Items● Removes Residual & Associated Files● Add apps to Favorites to keep them from being uninstalledCompany CEO, Shrishail Rana, Systweak Software, expressed, “As the US marks another year of being an independent country. And being our largest customer base, it is our duty to their citizens by imparting a small deal, as respect towards their culture and what important for US citizens. We hope more and more Mac users in the US will benefit from this offering and accept this as a token of our gratitude and respect.”“Our company has served US Citizens with our practical solutions for quite a long time now. And what better opportunity than this to gift our personal favourite application – Advanced Uninstall Manager to all U.S. Consumers. Well, that’s our way to celebrate the day and show our love for the country. Happy Independence Day to all Americans!” added, Ms. Hema Ghai, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Systweak Software.You Can Visit Advanced Uninstall Manager Website For More Details:https://www.advanceduninstallmanager.com/About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



Click here to view the company profile of Systweak Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systweak Software