Exquisite Conglomerate Communications

New Blockchain Communication Application in Development


Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC and media broadcasting division Exquisite Podcast Radio Network are teaming up with Pi Network to build blockchain and Pi cryptocurrency based mobile applications.

Charlotte, NC, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Blockchain technology is taking hold in the communications and cryptocurrency exchange sectors. Exquisite Podcast Radio Network has partnered with Pi Network to begin the development of unique mobile communications applications that will revolutionize the cryptocurrency exchange landscape. Among one of the first proposed applications, Pi Video Phone Booth, will be developed on the Exquisite Podcast Radio Network platform.

Exquisite Podcast Radio Network and Pi Network are actively seeking technology professionals that are proficient in developing applications using blockchain technology. Interested applicants and technology partners should follow the 2 step onboarding process to be considered.

1. Onboard with Pi Network
https://www.minepi.com/consultingguy

2. Onboard with Exquisite Podcast Radio Network
https://exquisitepodcastradionetwork.ning.com/main/authorization/signUp?
Contact Information
Exquisite Conglomerate Communications LLC
Garland L. McLaughlin, CEO
704-659-3495
Contact
www.ec-communications.com
Exquisite Podcast Radio Network
Onboard: https://exquisitepodcastradionetwork.ning.com/main/authorization/signUp?

