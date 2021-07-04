PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

Travis Group Ranked #15 in the U.S. and #25 Worldwide Among Small RE/MAX Teams


The Travis Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Bradenton, FL, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Travis Group has been ranked #15 in the United States and #25 team worldwide among small residential teams (two members), according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.

Brother and sister Jay Travis and Christy Travis-Hey are fourth generation Realtors, following in the footsteps of their father, grandfather and great-grandmother. Each with 16 years of real estate expertise, they are among the youngest recipients to be inducted into the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and have consistently ranked in the top 1% of RE/MAX agents worldwide. They have earned 10 designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).

The Travis Group is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205. They can be reached at (941) 812-7277 or TheWaterFrontLeaders@aol.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
Contact
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help