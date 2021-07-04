Travis Group Ranked #15 in the U.S. and #25 Worldwide Among Small RE/MAX Teams

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

The Travis Group at RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Bradenton, FL, July 04, 2021 --(



Bradenton, FL, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Travis Group has been ranked #15 in the United States and #25 team worldwide among small residential teams (two members), according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.

Brother and sister Jay Travis and Christy Travis-Hey are fourth generation Realtors, following in the footsteps of their father, grandfather and great-grandmother. Each with 16 years of real estate expertise, they are among the youngest recipients to be inducted into the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and have consistently ranked in the top 1% of RE/MAX agents worldwide. They have earned 10 designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).

The Travis Group is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205. They can be reached at (941) 812-7277 or TheWaterFrontLeaders@aol.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

