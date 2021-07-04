Stan Rutstein Named #1 in Florida, #2 in the U.S. and #3 Worldwide Among RE/MAX Commercial Agents

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Stan Rutstein of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, Recognized for Outstanding Performance from January to April 2021

Bradenton, FL, July 04, 2021 --(



Stan Rutstein brings over 45 years of national and international business experience to the commercial real estate industry. His vast experience dealing with all forms of locations throughout the State of Florida bodes well for projects that need vision and foresight. Because of this background, Stan currently works representing restaurants, retailers, professional space, and developers working on large and/or small housing developments, shopping centers, banks, and hotel developers looking for sites and areas of opportunity. Stan has covered and completed projects in West Palm Beach, Naples, Fort Myers, Venice, Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Ocala and Winter Park and feels qualified to research and give direction for the entire State of Florida. His time is totally spent in the practice of commercial real estate. Because the commercial market continues to expand, there is a renewed focus on the influx of new residents who need services. Therefore, the practice covers a broad range of all categories.



Rutstein is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205, and can be reached at (941) 539-8313 or stan@stanrutstein.com.



