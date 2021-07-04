The Sandra Newell Team Ranked #39 in the U.S. Among Small RE/MAX Teams

Englewood, FL, July 04, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Sandra Newell Team has been ranked #39 among small residential teams in the United States, according to a recent RE/MAX Top 100 report based on performance from January to April 2021.
A consistent top producer, the Sandra Newell Team was most recently recognized at the Chairman’s Club level. Team leader Sandra Newell has lived and worked in the Englewood area for more than three decades. A Broker-Associate, she is a graduate of the Realtor Institute and has earned her luxury home marketing designation.
The Sandra Newell Team is based in the Englewood office at 2230 S McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224, and can be reached at (941) 548-0057.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.