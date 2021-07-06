Press Releases Tahiti's Breeze Press Release

Receive press releases from Tahiti's Breeze: By Email RSS Feeds: Clean-Water Technology with Tahiti's Breeze Helps Prevent Fecal Bacteria Contamination and Recreational Water Disease Outbreaks

Tahiti's Breeze is a tropical-themed, clean-water, adventure pool park destination that will use a unique filtration system and additives to purify the pool water and keep the public safe.

McKinney, TX, July 06, 2021 --(



A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 outbreaks associated with recreational water. In addition, according to the CDC, many illnesses can be attributed to recreational water contamination. A Slip ‘N Slide TV show shut down recently because of an explosive outbreak from a waterborne parasite, Giardia. Also, a recent report found that 31 out of 55 Texas beaches contain fecal matter (https://bit.ly/3hzr0nN).



Tahiti’s Breeze solves this problem. It will be a tropical, clean-water adventure pool resort park for swimming, play, stay, and water sports like flyboarding, surfing, kayaking, and more. Tahiti’s Breeze will use a unique filtration system and monitor the water for threats. It lets consumers experience a tropical getaway staycation without the inconvenience, extra expense, and health risks of traditional water vacations. Tahiti’s Breeze will be a cheap place to go for staycation, compared to average tropical vacations, which are often thousands of dollars. You can enter for the price of admission.



Health and safety are a top concern for the company so that people can stay safe in the water to prevent recreational water illnesses. Also, it will feature its overwater bungalows (patent pending) and other attractions. There will be many activities and entertainment, right inside the park.



According to Tahiti's Breeze CEO Lynn Bryant, "Many people are unaware that it is risky to enter traditional pools and natural bodies of water. Most aren’t safe. You shouldn’t have to risk your health to have fun in the water.”



The company will soon launch an equity and rewards-based crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital to start operations. Stay tuned for more information. View the Tahiti's Breeze video (https://bit.ly/3dBs3lY).



In the meantime, if you want to get involved to help the public stay safe in the water, besides being a lucrative opportunity, Tahiti's Breeze is offering cool rewards for the earliest pledges. Just visit their website for more information (tahitisbreeze.com) or contact at tahitisbreeze@flash.net with your pledge. McKinney, TX, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Summer is here and swimming and water sports are getting popular again, but did you know that most recreational water is not safe. The CDC found microorganisms like fecal bacteria, parasites, fungi, and viruses in over 50% of samples taken from public pools.A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 outbreaks associated with recreational water. In addition, according to the CDC, many illnesses can be attributed to recreational water contamination. A Slip ‘N Slide TV show shut down recently because of an explosive outbreak from a waterborne parasite, Giardia. Also, a recent report found that 31 out of 55 Texas beaches contain fecal matter (https://bit.ly/3hzr0nN).Tahiti’s Breeze solves this problem. It will be a tropical, clean-water adventure pool resort park for swimming, play, stay, and water sports like flyboarding, surfing, kayaking, and more. Tahiti’s Breeze will use a unique filtration system and monitor the water for threats. It lets consumers experience a tropical getaway staycation without the inconvenience, extra expense, and health risks of traditional water vacations. Tahiti’s Breeze will be a cheap place to go for staycation, compared to average tropical vacations, which are often thousands of dollars. You can enter for the price of admission.Health and safety are a top concern for the company so that people can stay safe in the water to prevent recreational water illnesses. Also, it will feature its overwater bungalows (patent pending) and other attractions. There will be many activities and entertainment, right inside the park.According to Tahiti's Breeze CEO Lynn Bryant, "Many people are unaware that it is risky to enter traditional pools and natural bodies of water. Most aren’t safe. You shouldn’t have to risk your health to have fun in the water.”The company will soon launch an equity and rewards-based crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital to start operations. Stay tuned for more information. View the Tahiti's Breeze video (https://bit.ly/3dBs3lY).In the meantime, if you want to get involved to help the public stay safe in the water, besides being a lucrative opportunity, Tahiti's Breeze is offering cool rewards for the earliest pledges. Just visit their website for more information (tahitisbreeze.com) or contact at tahitisbreeze@flash.net with your pledge. Contact Information Tahiti's Breeze

Lynn Bryant

214-724-0978



tahitisbreeze.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tahiti's Breeze